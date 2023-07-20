Islamic New Year marks the commencement of the new year in the Islamic calendar. It follows the lunar cycle, distinct from the widely used Gregorian solar calendar. As you observe Islamic New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have bought a collection of HD wallpapers and images you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for the day. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Islamic New Year 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, July 19. The Islamic calendar comprises 12 months, totalling 354 or 355 days, and it is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. The first month of the Islamic year is Muharram, and New Year's Day is observed on the first day of this sacred month. The precise date of the Islamic New Year varies each year due to its dependence on the sighting of the new moon.

The historical importance of the Islamic New Year can be traced back to the event of the Hijra, which took place in 622 CE. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his followers migrated from Mecca to Medina to escape persecution and establish a new Islamic community. This migration marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar, symbolizing a pivotal moment in Islamic history. Here is a vast range collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your friends and family as greetings for Islamic New Year 2023. When Is Muharram 2023 in India? Know Date and Significance of the First Month of the Islamic New Year.

Islamic New Year is an occasion of spiritual significance and renewal for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the Hijra and the establishment of the Islamic lunar calendar. As believers usher in the New Year with prayers, gratitude, and self-reflection, it reinforces their commitment to faith and fosters a sense of unity within the Muslim community.

