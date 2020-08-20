Islamic New Year 1442 Images & Happy Hijri New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Islamic New Year is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram. This observance is also known as Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year. Islamic New Year 2020 will either be commemorated on August 19 or August 23, based on the moon sighting. This day marks the beginning of a new year and is said to be a time for reflection and remembrance. Many enjoy sharing Happy Islamic New Year 2020 wishes, Hijri New Year Shayaris in Urdu, Arabic New Year 2020 messages, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Muharram 2020 Urdu Messages: Quotes, HD Images and SMS to Share for Recalling Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

There are two ways in which the date of the new Hijri year can be determined. While some people believe in following the moon sighting for this celebration, most Islamic institutions and countries, including Saudi Arabia, follow astronomical calculations to determine future dates of the Islamic calendar. Hijri New Year marks the beginning of Muharram, which is said to be one of the most sacred months for Muslims worldwide. On the 10th day of this month, people observe the Day of Ashura, which is believed to be a day of mourning for many. Muharram 2020: Date and Significance of The Holy Month Marking Start of Islamic New Year.

However, the beginning of the Hijri New Year is a significant event and is also declared as a national holiday in various Islamic countries. As we prepare for the celebration of Hijri New Year 2020, here are some Happy Islamic New Year 2020 wishes, Hijri New Year Shayaris in Urdu, Arabic New Year 2020 messages, WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for You and Your Family’s Happiness and Well-Being. May You All Have an Amazing Year Ahead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Muharram, May Allah Bless You With Health, Wealth, Peace and Happiness! Wishing You and Your Family a New Year Full of Peace, Happiness, and Abundance of All. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Almighty Shower His Blessing on the Muslim Ummah and All Islamic Countries. 1442 Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Brings a Lot of Peace, Prosperity and Happiness to the World. May Allah Protect Us.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You on Muharram – The First Month of the Islamic Calendar and One of the Four Sacred Months of the Year.

Islamic New Year 2020 WhatsApp Messages, Images And Quotes to Send on Hijri New Year 1442

It is important to note that, unlike the Gregorian New Year, the date of the Islamic New year shifts every year. The main reason behind this is the fact that the Islamic Year lasts 10-12 days shorter every year, thereby changing the date of the event every year. Here’s hoping that the beginning of this new year fills our life with some much-needed change and also helps us to reflect and remember what truly matters in life. Happy Hijri New Year 2020!

