Jagannath Rath Yatra of Puri is a very important Hindu festival that is observed in the city of Puri in the state of Odisha, India and is associated with the deity Jagannath. It is believed to be the oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival, and Rath Yatra 2023 will be observed on June 20. The annual celebration of Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the biggest festivals, and it is considered to be one of the most auspicious chariot festivals in India. Many people often visit Puri during this time to witness the Rath Yatra, and those who cannot can still get a glimpse into this celebration by watching Rath Yatra Live Stream or Ratha Yatra of Puri 2023 Live Online. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Date and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Auspicious Hindu Festival Celebrated in Gujarat.

During the festival, three deities (Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) are pulled in three massive, wooden chariots to Gundicha Temple, whereby they reside there for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple. The celebration of Jagannath Rath Yatra is observed on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. It is interesting to note that the three chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are newly constructed every year with wood of specified trees like phassi, dhausa, etc.

Witnessing Rath Yatra 2023 is believed to bring all the good looks and prosperity to one and all. This is the reason that those who cannot travel to Puri to witness the Rath Yatra choose to follow the Rath Yatra Live Stream and Watch the Ratha Yatra of Puri 2023 Live Online. In addition to this, people also share Happy Rath Yatra 2023 wishes and messages and Rath Yatra greetings with family and friends online. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch LIVE Broadcast of The Sacred Shri Jagannath Ratha Jatra Festival From Puri on Gujarati News Channel.

Watch Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Live Streaming:

While Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the oldest Rath Yatra, various other temples across the country have followed suit and organized Rath Yatras. Another popular Rath Yatra that is celebrated in the country is the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, which is celebrated at the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

