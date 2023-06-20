Every year, millions of devotees celebrate the highly special chariot festival known as Rath Yatra worldwide. On colourful chariots called Raths, worshippers drag the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra. It is said that despite the fact that we travel to temples all year to pray to God, on the day of the Rath Yatra, all three deities come out from their temples to bless us. Watch the Rath Yatra 2023 live streaming below. Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Date and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Auspicious Hindu Festival Celebrated in Gujarat.

Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023

Many places worldwide celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra, but Puri's Rath Yatra is the most well-known. Many Gujarati cities, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Surat, and Porbandar, observe the Rathyatra. However, the Rath Yatra of Ahmedabad is unique and is generally held at a large level. Ahmedabad is joyfully commemorating its 146th Rath Yatra this year. The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra is a 14 km journey that begins at the Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area and ends at the Saraspur Temple, also known as mausaal (maternal uncle's home). Scroll down to watch the live telecast of Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: Know Rath Yatra History, Significance and More About Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Ahmedabad Rath Yatra Schedule

Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 will take place on June 20. Mangala Aarti will be performed at 4:00 am, followed by bhog of khichada, and Rath Yatra will begin at 7:05 am. Rath Yatra will be observed in accordance with the plan and with strict security, returning to Jagannath Temple at around 8:00 pm. The festival will be shown live on various youtube platforms and TV channels. Check the below link to watch Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 live streaming and live telecast.

Ahmedabad Rath Yatra 2023 Live Streaming

The live streaming of the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra has started on various YouTube channels. Check the below link to watch the holy procession of Rath Yatra 2023.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is an auspicious Hindu festival that is celebrated with enthusiasm by people around the world. You can join the live stream of Rath Yatra 2023 to be a part of the joyous celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 05:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).