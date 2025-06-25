Jagannath Rath Yatra, celebrated in the coastal town of Puri, Odisha, is more than just a religious event, it's a cultural phenomenon that captures the essence of devotion and unity. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 is on June 27. At the heart of the festival are Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, who embark on their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple. This journey, conducted in lavishly decorated, massive wooden chariots, is both a ritual and a vibrant celebration witnessed by millions. To celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, wish Happy Rath Yata with these Jagannath Rath Yatra greetings, messages, quotes, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The construction of the chariots itself is a fascinating tradition, carried out by expert craftsmen using sacred neem wood and following ancient scriptures. The pulling of these chariots by thousands of devotees is believed to wash away sins and bring spiritual upliftment. The streets overflow with music, dance, and chants, turning Puri into a moving spiritual landscape. Traditional Odia music and rituals blend seamlessly into the festivities, making it a sensory and emotional experience. As you observe Rath Yatra 2025, share these Jagannath Rath Yatra greetings, messages, quotes, images and HD wallpapers.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings

Jagannath Rath Yatra Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Rath Yatra is also a proud showcase of Odisha’s rich heritage. From temple rituals and folk performances to the cuisine served during the festival, every element reflects the state’s devotion and hospitality. Visitors, whether spiritual seekers or curious travellers, leave with a profound sense of awe and connection. It’s an event where the divine comes closer to the people, and faith becomes a shared celebration of life and culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).