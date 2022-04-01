Jhulelal Jayanti, also known as Cheti Chand is a major festival of the Sindhi community. It marks the birth of Uderolal. This day marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New year for Sindhi Hindus. Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Saturday, April 2. The people of the Sindhi community celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. As you celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this important festival with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Cheti Chand (Sindhi New Year) 2022 Date: Know the Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti and Celebrations Around the Ishtadev Uderolal Festival.

In the Sindhi community, many people celebrate the day by taking the Baharana Sahib to the nearest river or lake. The Baharana Sahib consists of jyot, misiri, fota, fruits and akha. It is a representation of Jhulelal. Behind it is a pot and coconut covered with cloth, flowers and leaves. A statue of Jhulela Devta is placed along with it. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Jhulelal Jayanti 2022. Cheti Chand 2022 Wishes & Jhulelal Jayanti Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and Sayings To Usher In the Sindhi New Year.

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Cheti Chand ki Hardik Subhkamnaye. Ummed Karte Hai Apka Naya Saal Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho Aur Aapki Har Manokamna Puri Ho.

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Eve of Cheti Chand, I Wish That You Always Shine and Glow Like a Bright Star and Bring Pride and Glory to Everyone Around You!

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope this New Year Ushers in Positive Hope, a Renewed Confidence, and the Willpower to Fight All Odds. Here's Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Cheti Chand 2022.

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Another New Year Comes, I Wish That Your Life Shines Bright with Goodness and Positivity! Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2022

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Positive Greetings And Love on the Auspicious Occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti. Jaiko Chavando Jhulelal Tehenjaa Thindaa Beda Paar

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Jhulelal Jayanti, Let us Hope And Pray for a Bright, Peaceful, Cheery and Healthy Future. Here's Wishing You a Very Happy Cheti Chand

Jhulelal Jayanti is celebrated on the same day as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in the other Deccan regions of India. It is a major festival of the Sindhi community as it marks the birth anniversary of the patron saint of the Sindhis, Ishtadeva Uderolal. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Jhulelal Jayanti 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Cheti Chand 2022!

