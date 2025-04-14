Jur Sital, also known as Maithil New Year, is the celebration of the first day of the Maithil New Year, also called Aakhar Bochhor. This a traditional festival celebrated in the Mithila region of India and Nepal, particularly among the Maithili-speaking communities. The day of Jur Sital usually falls on April 14 or 15 on Gregorian calendar every year. Jur Sital 2025 falls on Monday, April 14. It is also called Nirayana Mesh Sankranti and Tirhuta new year. Maithili Calendar is the traditional Calendar of Mithila region of India and Nepal. The festive occasion is in keeping with the Tirhuta Panchang calendar used in the Mithila region. Happy Jur Sital Wishes: Maithili New Year Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

The Maithili New Year follows the Nirayanam vernal equinox. The Jur Sital festival coincides with other regional New Year festivals that are celebrated across India, like Baisakhi in Punjab, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, and Vishu in Kerala. In this article, let’s know more about Jur Sital 2025 date, Jur Sital 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year’s Days.

Jur Sital 2025 Date

Jur Sital 2025 falls on Monday, April 14.

Jur Sital Significance

Jur Sital is an auspicious festival celebrated by the Maithils and Tharu people of India and Nepal. The festival serves as a platform to expressing gratitude towards nature and embrace traditions that have been passed down through generations.​ On this day, Maithils eat Bori with Bhaat (steamed rice) and Sondesh. The beauty of the festival lies in its communal harmony and appreciation for nature.

On this day, people refrain from cooking fresh meals and instead consume food prepared the previous day, symbolising gratitude for the harvest. One of the main traditions of the festival involves the sprinkling of holy water on individuals and plants, signifying the nurturing and cooling aspects of water.

