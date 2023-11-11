Kali Chaudas, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, is a significant day in the grand celebration of Diwali. Falling on the fourteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik, Kali Chaudas holds a unique place in the Diwali festivities, bringing with it a blend of rituals, legends, and the worship of the fierce goddess, Kali. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 Date, Puja Timings and Significance: Know All About the Day Also Known As Kali Chaudas.

The Triumph of Light over Darkness: Kali Chaudas is associated with the legend of Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, aligning with the broader theme of Diwali. On Kali Chaudas, devotees worship Goddess Kali, the fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga. Kali is revered for her strength and protection against negative forces, making this day an occasion to seek her divine blessings. Kali Chaudas 2023 Date in Diwali Week: Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Kali Maa.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna defeated and vanquished the demon Narakasura on this day. The destruction of Narakasura is celebrated as a symbolic victory of righteousness and justice. Traditionally, people start the day with an oil bath, a ritual known as Abhyang Snan. This is believed to purify the body and soul, preparing individuals for the auspicious celebrations.

Devotees offer prayers, flowers, and special offerings to Goddess Kali. Temples dedicated to Kali witness a surge in devotees seeking her blessings for protection and courage. Similar to Diwali, the night of Kali Chaudas is illuminated with the glow of lamps, diyas, and the burst of firecrackers. The display of lights symbolises the victory of light over darkness. Kali Puja 2023 Date and Time in Kolkata: Know the Significance and Celebrations Related to the Festival Dedicated to Maa Kali.

In some regions, effigies of Narakasura are created and burned to reenact the victory of good over evil. This custom is particularly prevalent in South India. Kali Chaudas is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm, with families coming together to participate in the rituals and traditions. The day is an opportunity to reflect on the significance of light and righteousness, acknowledging the forces that protect and guide us. On this festival of Kali Chaudas 2023, share wishes and greetings, Maa Kali images, HD wallpapers and SMS and Bhoot Chaturdashi WhatsApp messages to celebrate this day with your loved ones.

Kali Chaudas 2023 Wishes and Images

Kali Chaudas 2023 (File Image)

Kali Chaudas 2023 Wishes and Images

Kali Chaudas 2023 (File Image)

Kali Chaudas 2023 Wishes and Images

Kali Chaudas 2023 (File Image)

Kali Chaudas 2023 Wishes and Images

Kali Chaudas 2023 (File Image)

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 (File Imae)

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 (File Imae)

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 (File Imae)

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 (File Imae)

Beyond the cultural and mythological aspects, Kali Chaudas holds spiritual significance. It reminds individuals of the eternal struggle between virtue and vice, encouraging them to embrace the light within and overcome the darkness of ignorance and negativity. In essence, Kali Chaudas is a celebration of courage, strength, and the triumph of good over evil. As families gather to worship Goddess Kali, light lamps, and partake in the festive spirit, they also engage in a spiritual journey, fostering a sense of righteousness and positivity as they continue their Diwali festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).