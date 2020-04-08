Karaga Festival 2020 Cancelled in Bengaluru Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 8: The Karnataka state government on Wednesday stated this year Bengakuru Karaga festival will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is for the first time that 350-year history is being broken. As per the details, the Karaga procession was about to take place on Wednesday night, but has been cancelled.

According to a report, published in the Times of India, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took back the decision to continue with the procession after his previous decision drew sharp criticism from the health experts, even from police officers too. Last week, Yediyurappa had announced the procession will take place as usual. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Extending Coronavirus Lockdown; 'Not Possible to Lift Lockdown on April 14,' Prime Minister Says at All-Party Meet.

The state government told the Karnataka High Court that the administration has not given any permission to conduct Karaga in the state capital, since number of cases have risen in the state. Hours later, even the Bengaluru City Police confirmed that Karaga fesivities have been banned in Bengaluru.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hinted at extend the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. During the meeting with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, PM Modi said he would consult with Chief Ministers of the states to take the final decision on the extension of the lockdown. However, he added that it looked unlikely to end the lockdown anytime soon.