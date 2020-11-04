There is something special about the evening. Even though Karwa Chauth 2020 is celebrated amid the pandemic, the spirit of the festival remains. The moon has been sighted by the Hindu married women who kept Karwa Chauth 2020 vrat today, November 4, 2020. It is one of the most significant rituals during the auspicious occasion. Only after sighting the moon, women can drink water and eat food. With Chandra darshan, here we bring you some Karwa Chauth 2020 HD wallpapers and images that are free for download online that you can send to the woman you know observing the auspicious occasion. Send Karva Chauth 2020 greetings, Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers and more to wish Happy Karwa Chauth after moon sighting.

In recent times, more and more couples are observing the Karwa Chauth fast together, asking for their continued togetherness. The celebration of Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day in the Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month. Also known as Karwas Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. As we prepare to commemorate this auspicious festival, here are some Karwa Chauth HD images, Happy Karwa Chauth messages, wallpapers, Karwa Chauth 2020 greetings for wife along with WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share after the moon rise.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moon Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Karwa Chauth Is Not Only an Age Old Tradition but a Confidence Which a Loving and Doting Wife Has on Her Faith, Love, and Care for Her Husband.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sight of Full Moon Fill Your Heart With Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

How to Download Karwa Chauth 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images on its app, and they are available for both iOS and Android versions. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish all our readers a very Happy Karva Chauth 2020 on this auspicious occasion.

