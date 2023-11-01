Karwa Chauth is derived from two words: "Karwa," which means an earthen pot, and "Chauth," which means the fourth. The festival is observed on the fourth day after the full moon in the month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November. Karwa Chauth is steeped in tradition and has a rich cultural and religious significance. The story of Karwa Chauth varies in different regions of India, but one of the most popular narratives revolves around the queen of King Vikramaditya and her close friend, Karwa. As you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have bought the significance of the story of the festival that you must know on this day. Why Women Observe Karva Chauth Vrat? Know the Legend of Rani Veeravati Whose Devotion Compelled Yama to Restore Her Husband's Life

Queen Veervati, dedicated to the Karwa Chauth fast, eagerly awaited the moonrise. Weakened by the day's fasting, she fainted, leading her compassionate brothers to create a moon illusion. Mistakenly breaking her fast, a divine calamity struck, and she fell seriously ill. Seeking divine intervention, her brothers learned they needed to observe the fast correctly. With a Brahmin woman's guidance, Queen Veervati completed the fast, saving her life and reuniting with her husband. This story forms the foundation of Karwa Chauth, symbolizing married women's unwavering dedication to their husbands' well-being and longevity.

Karwa Chauth embodies a profound love and devotion between spouses, as wives fast to pray for their husbands' well-being and longevity. It strengthens the marital bond, symbolizing enduring commitment. As a cherished cultural tradition, it holds a special place in the hearts of North Indian families and fosters a sense of community togetherness among women. Beyond its cultural significance, Karwa Chauth carries religious weight, with women offering prayers for divine blessings. The celebration is rich in rituals and traditions, encompassing mehndi application, traditional attire, and special pujas, enhancing the festival's depth and meaning.

Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

