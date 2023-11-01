Kerala Piravi, also popularly known as Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi Dinam, is celebrated every year on November 1 in Kerala. The day marks the birth of the state of Kerala in southern India, which was created on November 1, 1956. Before this, it was three major provinces and several outlying regions under various rulers. The day is a celebration of the linguistic and cultural identity of the Malayalam-speaking people and lays emphasis on Kerala's rich cultural heritage. The formation of Kerala as a unified state was a significant event in Indian history. The state has a vibrant literary tradition, and Kerala Piravi is a time to honour and celebrate these traditions in a grand manner. As Kerala Piravi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Kerala Piravi 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy Kerala Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and SMS.

Kerala Piravi 2023 Date

Kerala Piravi 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

Kerala Piravi History

As per historical records, a popular movement known as the Aikya Kerala Movement, for the formation of the State of Kerala, gave motivation to the reorganization of the state on a linguistic basis. Prior to 1956, Kerala had been divided into four regions: South Canara (Kasaragod region), Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore. On November 1, 1956, the taluk of Kasargod in the South Canara district of Madras, the Malabar district of Madras, and Travancore-Cochin, without four southern taluks, merged to form the state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. A Communist-led government under E. M. S. Namboodiripad came to power following the first elections for the new Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1957. Karimeen Pollichathu and Other Delicious Traditional Dishes to Kerala Formation Day.

Kerala Piravi Significance

Kerala Piravi is a day of pride, reflection, and celebration for the people of Kerala. The day plays a vital role in preserving and promoting the cultural and linguistic legacy of the state. It is an important day for the people of the state as it marks the anniversary of when the state was formed in 1956.

Kerala State Day provides an opportunity to showcase the state’s diverse art forms, including Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Kalaripayattu, and traditional music. On this day, several events, including cultural performances and exhibitions, are held across the state.

