Korean New Year, known as Seollal, is one of Korea's most significant traditional holidays. This year it would be observed on Wednesday, January 29. It marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year, typically celebrated on the first day of the lunar calendar. This holiday is a time for family reunions, paying respects to ancestors, and expressing gratitude for blessings. Preparations for Seollal often involve thorough cleaning of homes to remove bad luck and welcome positive energy. To celebrate Korean New Year 2025 on January 29, share these Korean New Year 2025 wishes, Happy Seollal HD images, messages, thoughtful greetings, quotes and wallpapers on the first day of Lunar New Year.

A central aspect of Seollal is the performance of "charye", a ritual of ancestor worship. Families prepare a table laden with traditional dishes, including tteokguk (rice cake soup), which symbolises aging by one year. Bowing to elders, known as "sebae," is another cherished tradition, where younger family members show respect in exchange for blessings and money gifts.

Korean New Year Wishes

Traditional games like yutnori, a board game, and flying kites are enjoyed during Seollal, fostering a spirit of togetherness. People also wear hanbok, the traditional Korean attire, to honour their heritage. The holiday is marked by joy, unity, and a strong connection to cultural roots. Seollal extends beyond personal celebrations to community events, where people participate in cultural performances and activities. It is a time when Koreans reflect on their past, appreciate their present, and look forward to the future with renewed hope and determination.

