Lakshmi Panchami is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. The day of Lakshmi Panchami falls during the first week of Hindu New Year. According to the Hindu Calendar, Lakshmi Panchami will be celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Panchami. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi at the beginning of the year is considered very auspicious. This festive event of Lakshmi Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on April 12, 2024, i.e., Friday. The Panchami Tithi begins at 01.11 pm on April 12 and will end at 12.04 pm on April 13. In this article, learn more about Lakshmi Panchami 2024 date, timings, shubh muhurat and more about the auspicious day. Lakshmi Panchami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

What is the Date of Lakshmi Panchami 2024?

As per the traditional Hindu calendar, the festive occasion of Lakshmi Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on April 12, 2024, i.e., Friday.

What are the Auspicious Timings of Lakshmi Panchami?

Lakshmi Panchami Tithi begins at 01.11 pm on April 12, 2024, and ends at 12.04 pm on April 13, 2024.

What are the Rituals of Lakshmi Panchami?

On the day of Lakshmi Panchami, devotees observe strict fast and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and begin Lakshmi Panchami Vrat. The idol of Maa Lakshmi is placed on a platform and cleaned with Panchamrit. Devotees offer the Goddess flowers, banana leaves, sandalwood, red thread, rice, coconut, and other things. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Maa Lakshmi bestows her devotees with wealth and prosperity who worship her on this day. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion and observe a day-long Lakshmi Panchami Vrat. After the puja, devotees should distribute the prasad among family members and relatives.

Lakshmi Panchami Vrat Katha

How are the Celebrations of Lakshmi Panchami?

On Lakshmi Panchami, devotees offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to invoke prosperity and well-being in their lives. Lakshmi Panchami falls during the beginning of the Hindu New Year; hence, it is considered highly auspicious to worship her on this day. Lakshmi Panchami Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Goddess Laxmi Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes and SMS To Celebrate the Day.

People often clean their homes and decorate them with rangoli, flowers, and lights to welcome the Goddess. People observe a day-long fast and worship Goddess Lakshmi at home and in the office. On this day, devotees visit temples dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, where special prayers and rituals are conducted. Some may also observe fasting or engage in charity.

