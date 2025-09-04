Happy Onam 2025! We hear you and have collated all the last-minute Pookalam designs. One of the main harvest festivals, Onam, is one that the Malayalis in Kerala, India, celebrate with a lot of fanfare and fervour. The celebration also heralds Kolla Varsham, the start of the Malayalam calendar year. In the month of Chingam, which falls in August or September on the Gregorian calendar, the festival of Onam is observed. The Onam festival honours Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu and King Mahabali. It is the state festival of Kerala and features a variety of cultural activities. Boat races, cultural shows, sporting events, dancing competitions, martial arts, and the creation of floral rangolis, known as Pookalam, are just a few of the festival's many celebrations and activities. Looking for quick inspiration for Thiruvonam? Explore last-minute Onam 2025 Pookalam designs with stunning Athapookalam and flower rangoli patterns. Watch tutorial videos and learn easy step-by-step ideas to decorate your home beautifully for the Onam festival celebrations.

Onam started on Atham on August 26, 2025, with the main Onam day, Thiruvonam, falling on September 5, 2025. As it is thought that on this day, the legendary King Mahabali, son of Veerochana and grandson of Prahlad, comes to Kerala from the underworld to visit his people, Thiruvonam is regarded as the most significant day of the festival. During this season's Onam celebrations, adorn the entrance to your home or place of business with these Onam Pookalam designs. Your Onam celebration will become more beautiful and vibrant if you design your house with these pookalam design patterns. We have beautiful yet simple Onam Pookalam designs available for you to draw at home, office or at school. Onam 2025 Recipes: From Parippu Curry, Avial to Thoran, Check Out Delicious Onam Sadya Recipes That You Can Try On Kerala's Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

We are super happy and excited as we enjoy the wonderful day. To commemorate the Onam festival's tradition, draw Onam Pookalam designs. For last-minute Athapookalam patterns and how-to videos, scroll down to create a lovely flowery carpet for Thiruvonam.

Onam 2025 Last-minute Pookalam Designs:

Latest 100+ Pookkalam Designs:

15 Most Beautiful Pookalam Designs for Onam Festival:

The Kaikottikkali dance, Puli Kali, boat races, banquet feasts, and the gorgeous flower carpets known as Pookalam are Onam's main attractions. Onam Sadhya is the name of the traditional multi-course meal eaten on this auspicious day. The lunch consists of 25 vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf.

