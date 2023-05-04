Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time: The year around, skywatchers around the world get the opportunity to watch different kinds of eclipses – solar and lunar. After witnessing the first solar eclipse of this year, the next will be a penumbral lunar eclipse in May 2023. This lunar eclipse will take place on May 5-6 and will be visible in parts of Asia and Europe, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. In this article, we tell you more about this celestial event.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time

The penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on May 5, 2023. Exactly when the lunar eclipse will be visible depends on where you are based geographically. As per TimeandDate, the penumbral eclipse will begin on May 5 at 20.44 PM IST, the maximum eclipse will be reached at 22.52 PM, and the penumbral eclipse will end at 01.01 AM. The overall duration of the eclipse is 4 hours and 18 minutes. Know the Dates of Chandra Grahan and Surya Grahan Set To Occur This Year.

What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse is a type of lunar eclipse that occurs when the Moon passes through the outer or penumbral region of the Earth's shadow. During this type of eclipse, the moon, earth and sun are not aligned in a straight line. The moon thus passes through the lighter, outer part of the Earth's shadow, which is called the penumbra. Exciting Myths and Legends About Chandra Grahan.

Because it is not very prominent, there appears a light shadow on the moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse is often much less dramatic than a total or partial lunar eclipse. Sometimes the moon may appear in a reddish hue at the time of the eclipse. Penumbral lunar eclipses are more difficult to observe with the naked eye, as the changes in the Moon's brightness and colour are too subtle. However, it is an equally fascinating astronomical event to witness, especially for those who enjoy studying the sky and observing celestial phenomena.

