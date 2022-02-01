The Korean New Year, as the name suggests, marks the beginning of a new calendar year according to the Korean Calendar. Also known as Seol-Nal, Korean New Year 2022 will be celebrated on February 1. A national holiday across Korea, this celebration is sure to be filled with great festivities and observances. The celebration of the Korean New Year is said to be a community observance. This is why people often share Happy Korean New Year wishes, Seol-Nal 2022 greetings, and messages, Korean New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Korean New Year 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Lunar New Year 2022 in Korea: From Yaksik to Sikhye, 5 Korean Desserts To Enjoy on Seollal.

The celebration of Korean New Year usually falls in the Gregorian month of January or February. It is observed on the second new moon after the winter solstice in most cases. While the second New Moon observance begins on January 31, the sunrise in the second New Moon will only occur on February 1. This is why February 1 will be celebrated as Seol-Nal or Korean New Year. This day marks the beginning of a new Korean Year and is therefore filled with various customs and traditions. Korean New Year 2022 Traditions: From Wearing Hanbok to Sebae or Worship Elders, 5 Important Korean Customs To Celebrate Seollal.

Seol-Nal is considered to be a family holiday that offers people time to get together with their family and friends and celebrate the completion of another year and the opportunities and hopes that come tied with the beginning of a new one. As we prepare to celebrate Seol-Nal 2022, here are some Happy Korean New Year wishes, Seol-Nal 2022 greetings and messages, Korean New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Korean New Year 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with your family and friends. Lunar New Year 2022 Google Doodle: Send Year of the Tiger Greetings With Cute GIF Image!

Happy Korean New Year 2022 Wallpaper

Lunar New Year Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Prosperous and Successful Time As Start a New Chapter of Life. Best Wishes on Korean New Year.

Seollal Message Reads: Celebrations and Good Times Are What I Wish You…. Smiles and Happiness What I Pray for You. Happy Korean New Year to You.

Seollal 2022 Message Reads: I Wish That You Are There in Each and Every Memory That I Am About To Create in This New Year. Best Wishes on Korean New Year My Love.

Seollal WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All the Success and Prosperity. Happiness and Joy. Wishing You a Very Blessed Korean New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each and Every Effort Bring You Closer to Success. Wishing You a Blessed Korean New Year Full of Opportunities To Grow.

People often indulge in gift-giving as well as family luncheons and parties to celebrate the Korean New Year. We hope that this Korean New Year brings with it new opportunities, happiness, and good luck. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Seol-Nal 2022!

Korean New Year 2022 Messages, Greetings, Best Seollal Quotes With Colourful HD Wallpaper

