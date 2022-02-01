Happy Lunar New Year 2022! Yes, it’s February 1st and more than a billion people across the world are celebrating Lunar New Year on Tuesday. Search engine giant Google too jumped the bandwagon to make the day special for everyone out there. They presented the year’s cutest doodle so far, yes, a look at Lunar New Year 2022 Google Doodle would make you a believer. Today’s Doodle welcomes the Year of the Tiger on the first day of the Lunar New Year. Apart from the Chinese New Year celebrations, it is also known as Tết in Vietnam, as Seollal in South Korea. Lunar New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Send Seollal Messages, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers & Telegram Pics to Your Loved Ones on Korean New Year.

Lunar New Year 2022 Google Doodle

Welcome Year of The Tiger

Lunar New Year 2022https://t.co/nvIE2aqKhu adorable google doodle 🥺 — Ha🌷🌼 (@ha_100113) January 31, 2022

