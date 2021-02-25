Magh Purnima will be celebrated on Saturday, February 27. This date holds a special significance in Hinduism. On the day of Magha Purnima, donations, havans, fasts and chanting are done. It is believed that on this day, those who bathe and donate in the holy river get happiness, good fortune, wealth and salvation. According to astrology, on this day, by taking some special measures according to the zodiac, people get many types of benefits.

According to Hindu belief, Purnima Tithi is considered very auspicious. Purnima Tithi is the last date of the Shukla Paksha of every month and the new month starts from that date. This year, the full moon of Magh month is on 27 February 2021 (Saturday). On this day, charity, charity and bathing have special significance. It is said that on the day of Maghi Purnima or Magha Purnima, the moon rises with its full arts.

Why is bathing in holy rivers considered auspicious on Magh Purnima?

It is said that by bathing in the holy river like the Ganges on this day and performing charity, one attains salvation. For this reason, bathing in pilgrimage places like Kashi, Prayagraj and Haridwar on Magh Purnima has been told. According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu is mainly pleased with the people who bathe on Magh Purnima and give them good luck and wealth and salvation.

Magh Purnima 2021 Mantra

To get rid of any problems related to money, take raw milk in any vessel and add sugar and rice to it on the full moon day, and offer arghya to the moon along with "Om Shanti Shraman: Chandramase Namah:"

To get wealth, keep 11 coins in the temple on Magh Purnima day and do tilak using turmeric on everyone, after that worship Maa Lakshmi. Praying for Barkat in the house with folded hands in front of Lakshmi works after you pick up all the rings and tie them in a red cloth. Now put this bundle in your locker or the place where you keep the money. On the day of Magha Purnima, light a lamp of pure cow ghee in Tulsi and do 11 circumambulations of Tulsi.

