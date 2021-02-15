Happy Maghi Ganesh Jayanti! Today i.e. 15 February 2021 Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi is observed. According to traditional belief, Lord Ganesha was born on this day. Therefore, the worship of Shriganesh on Ganesh Jayanti is considered to be of special importance. Lunar darshans are prohibited on Ganesh Jayanti. It is said that by doing this mental disorder arises. On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, people worship Lord Ganesha with proper rituals and also wish each other. Ganesh Jayanti 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals & Significance: What Is Magha Shukla Chaturthi? Know More About Tilkund Chaturthi

Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha was born on this day. In Agnipuran too, according to the Tilkund Chaturthi fast, the law of luck and salvation is told. It is said that lunar darshans are forbidden on Ganesh Jayanti.

Ganesh Jayanti Message in Hindi: Bhagwaan Shri Ganesha Ki Krupa Bani Rahe Aap Par Har Dam, Har Karya Me Safalta Mile, Jeeban Me Aaye Na Koi Gham. Shubh Ganesh Jayanti!

Ganesh Jayanti Facebook Message: May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness And Prosperity Upon You & Your Family! Happy Ganesh Jayanti

Ganesh Jayanti Wishes in Hindi: Ganpati Ka Roop Nirala Hai, Chehra Dekho Kitna Bhola Bhala Hai, Jab Bhi Hum Par Aaye Koi Musibat, Ganpati Ne Hi Toh Hum Sabko Sambhala Hai. Shubh Ganesh Jayanti!

Ganesh Jayanti WhatsApp Message: May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness And Prosperity Upon You & Your Family! Happy Ganesh Jayanti

On Ganesh Jayanti, Lord Ganesha is usually offered sesame seeds. Prasad of sesame is also distributed and bathing is also done by mixing sesame in water. People holding the fast are said to not sleep during the day.

