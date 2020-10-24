The nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri 2020 began on October 17 and will go on till October 25 this year. It is also the auspicious celebration of Durga Puja which is primarily marked in the North Eastern states. October 24 is a very significant day of the Durga Pujo celebrations because it sees not one but two celebrations together. Today marks the Maha Ashtami as well as Subho Maha Navami. And no celebration is complete without sharing a set of greetings and wishes with everyone. So like every festival, Twitterati is abuzz with sharing Maa Durga images, Maha Ashtami wishes and Navaratri messages with their friends and followers. #DurgaAshtami, #MahaAshtami, #MahaNavmi, and #DurgaPujo are trending online with beautiful wishes and messages to everyone. Politicians also took to microblogging platform to send wishes of the festivities to everyone.

This year, Durga Puja celebrations began from October 22. And Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami fall on the same day. There are special rituals held for the day, which includes Kanya Pujan, wherein 9 little girls are invited home and worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. This time because of the pandemic, all the celebrations have turned to virtual space. So exchanging greetings, wishes and messages with everyone becomes of primary importance. This morning, we see many people sharing the best quotes and messages to send out their wishes on these auspicious days of Durga Pujo.

Check Tweets and Messages for Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami:

Shubh Durgashtami

Wishing all spiritually celebrating #durgaashtami #ashtami, in all corners of the world the best. A time to come together, in gratitude of the love, protection and so much we get from the divine motherland we are in.🇭🇲 Shubh durgashtami. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fNH3gUUTK2 — Akashika Mohla (@mangolassi14) October 23, 2020

Happy Maha Ashtami and Navami Everyone

Jai Mata Di!

Happy Maha Ashtami

May the divine blessings of the goddess be with you on Ashtami and always. Wish you a Happy Durga Ashtami! 🌺🌺🌸🐚🙏#ashtami #DurgaAshtami#दुर्गाष्टमी #JaiMataDi pic.twitter.com/2n0E0xdGke — Shadev Pundir (@PundirShadev) October 24, 2020

Countless Blessings to One and All

May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life With Countless Blessings Of Happiness. Happy #MahaAshtami. #DurgaAshtami pic.twitter.com/aVURVUvI5A — Sharadindu Trivedi 'Sharad' (@sharadtrivediUP) October 23, 2020

Prayers to Maa Durga

Wishes a very happy Mahanavmi to all my countrymen. May Matarani showers her blessing to remove the shadows of Covid-19 . Maa Durga ki Jai. pic.twitter.com/EpFGfIOlQI — manoranjan kumar (@mksphysics) October 24, 2020

Happy Durga Ashtami

A lot of people have shared similar messages, greetings and photos to extend their greetings of these festive occasions today. We also wish all our readers Happy Maha Ashtami and Subho Maha Navami this Durga Puja! Have safe celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).