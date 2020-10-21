‘Pujo elo!’ Maa Durga has arrived at her maternal place to bless all her devotees. The favourite festival of Bongs is here, Durga Puja 2020 starts from October 22. The observation which is otherwise more like an event for Bengali devotees, this year, Durga Puja would be a low-key celebration. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are being cancelled, and pandal organisations are opting for virtual mukh darshan to maintain the guidelines. So that you don’t miss the spirit of the festival, this is why we bring you Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali. These messages, Maa Durga HD images, greetings and GIFs are perfect for sending your wishes to the family member and friends, who at the moment may not be there with you, but their blessings sure are. So, check out our latest collection of Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali, WhatsApp stickers, Maa Durga HD images, messages perfect for Instagram and Facebook captions and GIFs to celebrate Pujo.

Durga Puja 2020 is a special celebration for the Bengali community. Not only worshipping Maa Durga, the celebration includes adda, bhog, kosha mangsho and luchi, mishti doi and lots and lots of other traditional food. Bengalis are in their festive mood even before Puja arrives. Durga Puja is celebrated grandly across India. While this year, the celebration will be limited like most of the festivals, Durga Puja 2020 festival spirit will be the same. Devotees are urged to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, and keep the Durga Puja 2020 celebration limited. To keep the pujo feel alive, check out our latest collection of Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali, Facebook messages, Maa Durga HD Images, greetings and GIFs to share with your near ones.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo Khushir Sarat Ek Du Himel Hawa Dhaker Upar Kathir Awaz Mayer Kache Jaoa Onek Khushi Onek Alo Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli Phuler Gandhe Jeno Bhore Gelo Mon, Subhro Sitol Kasher Sobhaye Juralo Du Nayan, Agomonir Barta Boye Bajche Dhaker Sur, Sharodiyar Dingulo Hok Anondo Modhur! Subho Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Himer Paras Lage Prane, Sharodiyar Agomone Agamonir Khobor Peye Boner Pakhi Uthlo Geye, Ma Ashche Amader Ghore, Pujo Katuk Shobar Mon Bhore.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subhro Shitol Kasher Sobhay Juralo DUI Nayan, Shiulir Modhur Gondhe Bhuvan Holo Bhorpur. Ei Kamona Roilo Je Pujor Dingulo Tomader Hok Modhur.

Happy Durga Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shoroter Himel Hawai Mayer Agomone Shokole Jeno Thake Bhalo. Onek Khushi R Onek Aloi Pujo Jeno Shobar Kate Bhalo.

How to Download Durga Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

At WhatsApp too, you can now send amazing texts and messages, using Maa Durga stickers, available at the Play Store app. Android phone users can visit the app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above Durga Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali will be useful to you as you celebrate the festival with joy.

