Masik Shivratri is the monthly observance of Shivratri, where devotees of Lord Shiva offer their prayers to the almighty and seek his blessings. Every month the festival occurs for a particular duration across India. During this time, devotees of Lord Shiva performed strict rituals with various beliefs attached to them. While the most important Shivratri is the Mahashivratri observance in February/March, the monthly observances also hold significance in their own way. As we enter New Year 2023, one must know the Masik Shivratri 2023 dates to prepare for this auspicious occasion. The first Masik Shivratri 2023 will be observed on January 20, and Maha Shivratri 2023 falls on February 18. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.
Masik Shivratri celebrations are similar to Maha Shivratri for some stoic devotees who observe a stringent fast, sing songs and prayers to appease Lord Shiva and offer milk, Belpata and other things to the almighty. And as we enter New Year 2023, here is a detailed list of all the Masik Shivratri Dates in 2023 to help you celebrate this day better.
List of Masik Shivratri 2023 Dates and Time
|Date
|Day
|Name
|Masik Shivratri Timing
|January 20, 2023
|Friday
|Magha Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 09:59, Jan 20
Ends - 06:17, Jan 21
|February 18, 2023
|Saturday
|Maha Shivratri
|Begins - 20:02, Feb 18
Ends - 16:18, Feb 19
|March 20, 2023
|Monday
|Chaitra Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 04:55, Mar 20
Ends - 01:47, Mar 21
|April 18, 2023
|Tuesday
|Vaishakha Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 13:27, Apr 18
Ends - 11:23, Apr 19
|May 17, 2023
|Wednesday
|Jyeshtha Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 22:28, May 17
Ends - 21:42, May 18
|June 16, 2023
|Friday
|Ashada Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 08:39, Jun 16
Ends - 09:11, June 17
|July 15, 2023
|Saturday
|Sawan Shivratri
|Begins - 20:32, Jul 15
Ends - 22:08, Jul 16
|August 14, 2023
|Monday
|Adhika Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 10:25, Aug 14
Ends - 12:42, Aug 15
|September 13, 2023
|Wednesday
|Bhadrapada Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 02:21, Sep 13
Ends - 04:48, Sep 14
|October 12, 2023
|Thursday
|Ashwina Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 19:53, Oct 12
Ends - 21:50, Oct 13
|November 11, 2023
|Saturday
|Karthika Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 13:57, Nov 11
Ends - 14:44, Nov 12
|December 11, 2023
|Monday
|Margarshistra Masik Shivratri
|Begins - 07:10, Dec 11
Ends - 06:24, Dec 12
In addition to the Mahashivratri, observed during the Shivratri in the month of Phalguna, another Masik Shivratri considered one of the most important ones is Sawan Shivratri. Since the entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the observance of Shivratri in this month is equally significant. We hope this list helps you prepare and celebrate Shivratri with all the love and light.
