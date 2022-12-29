Masik Shivratri is the monthly observance of Shivratri, where devotees of Lord Shiva offer their prayers to the almighty and seek his blessings. Every month the festival occurs for a particular duration across India. During this time, devotees of Lord Shiva performed strict rituals with various beliefs attached to them. While the most important Shivratri is the Mahashivratri observance in February/March, the monthly observances also hold significance in their own way. As we enter New Year 2023, one must know the Masik Shivratri 2023 dates to prepare for this auspicious occasion. The first Masik Shivratri 2023 will be observed on January 20, and Maha Shivratri 2023 falls on February 18. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

Masik Shivratri celebrations are similar to Maha Shivratri for some stoic devotees who observe a stringent fast, sing songs and prayers to appease Lord Shiva and offer milk, Belpata and other things to the almighty. And as we enter New Year 2023, here is a detailed list of all the Masik Shivratri Dates in 2023 to help you celebrate this day better.

List of Masik Shivratri 2023 Dates and Time

Date  Day Name  Masik Shivratri Timing
January 20, 2023 Friday Magha Masik Shivratri Begins - 09:59, Jan 20

Ends - 06:17, Jan 21
February 18, 2023  Saturday Maha Shivratri Begins - 20:02, Feb 18

Ends - 16:18, Feb 19
March 20, 2023  Monday Chaitra Masik Shivratri  Begins - 04:55, Mar 20

Ends - 01:47, Mar 21
April 18, 2023  Tuesday Vaishakha Masik Shivratri  Begins - 13:27, Apr 18

Ends - 11:23, Apr 19
May 17, 2023  Wednesday Jyeshtha Masik Shivratri  Begins - 22:28, May 17

Ends - 21:42, May 18
June 16, 2023  Friday Ashada Masik Shivratri  Begins - 08:39, Jun 16

Ends - 09:11, June 17
July 15, 2023  Saturday Sawan Shivratri  Begins - 20:32, Jul 15

Ends - 22:08, Jul 16
August 14, 2023  Monday Adhika Masik Shivratri Begins - 10:25, Aug 14

Ends - 12:42, Aug 15
September 13, 2023  Wednesday Bhadrapada Masik Shivratri Begins - 02:21, Sep 13

Ends - 04:48, Sep 14
October 12, 2023  Thursday Ashwina Masik Shivratri Begins - 19:53, Oct 12

Ends - 21:50, Oct 13
November 11, 2023  Saturday Karthika Masik Shivratri Begins - 13:57, Nov 11

Ends - 14:44, Nov 12
December 11, 2023  Monday Margarshistra Masik Shivratri Begins - 07:10, Dec 11

Ends - 06:24, Dec 12

In addition to the Mahashivratri, observed during the Shivratri in the month of Phalguna, another Masik Shivratri considered one of the most important ones is Sawan Shivratri. Since the entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the observance of Shivratri in this month is equally significant. We hope this list helps you prepare and celebrate Shivratri with all the love and light.

