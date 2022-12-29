Masik Shivratri is the monthly observance of Shivratri, where devotees of Lord Shiva offer their prayers to the almighty and seek his blessings. Every month the festival occurs for a particular duration across India. During this time, devotees of Lord Shiva performed strict rituals with various beliefs attached to them. While the most important Shivratri is the Mahashivratri observance in February/March, the monthly observances also hold significance in their own way. As we enter New Year 2023, one must know the Masik Shivratri 2023 dates to prepare for this auspicious occasion. The first Masik Shivratri 2023 will be observed on January 20, and Maha Shivratri 2023 falls on February 18. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

Masik Shivratri celebrations are similar to Maha Shivratri for some stoic devotees who observe a stringent fast, sing songs and prayers to appease Lord Shiva and offer milk, Belpata and other things to the almighty. And as we enter New Year 2023, here is a detailed list of all the Masik Shivratri Dates in 2023 to help you celebrate this day better.

List of Masik Shivratri 2023 Dates and Time

Date Day Name Masik Shivratri Timing January 20, 2023 Friday Magha Masik Shivratri Begins - 09:59, Jan 20 Ends - 06:17, Jan 21 February 18, 2023 Saturday Maha Shivratri Begins - 20:02, Feb 18 Ends - 16:18, Feb 19 March 20, 2023 Monday Chaitra Masik Shivratri Begins - 04:55, Mar 20 Ends - 01:47, Mar 21 April 18, 2023 Tuesday Vaishakha Masik Shivratri Begins - 13:27, Apr 18 Ends - 11:23, Apr 19 May 17, 2023 Wednesday Jyeshtha Masik Shivratri Begins - 22:28, May 17 Ends - 21:42, May 18 June 16, 2023 Friday Ashada Masik Shivratri Begins - 08:39, Jun 16 Ends - 09:11, June 17 July 15, 2023 Saturday Sawan Shivratri Begins - 20:32, Jul 15 Ends - 22:08, Jul 16 August 14, 2023 Monday Adhika Masik Shivratri Begins - 10:25, Aug 14 Ends - 12:42, Aug 15 September 13, 2023 Wednesday Bhadrapada Masik Shivratri Begins - 02:21, Sep 13 Ends - 04:48, Sep 14 October 12, 2023 Thursday Ashwina Masik Shivratri Begins - 19:53, Oct 12 Ends - 21:50, Oct 13 November 11, 2023 Saturday Karthika Masik Shivratri Begins - 13:57, Nov 11 Ends - 14:44, Nov 12 December 11, 2023 Monday Margarshistra Masik Shivratri Begins - 07:10, Dec 11 Ends - 06:24, Dec 12

In addition to the Mahashivratri, observed during the Shivratri in the month of Phalguna, another Masik Shivratri considered one of the most important ones is Sawan Shivratri. Since the entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the observance of Shivratri in this month is equally significant. We hope this list helps you prepare and celebrate Shivratri with all the love and light.

