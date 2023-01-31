Maha Shivratri is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva celebrated on the Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun month. It generally falls in the month of February or March. Maha Shivratri 2023 will be observed on Saturday, February 18. This day is also known as Padmarajarathri, or the great night of Shiva, and is celebrated by Hindus with great enthusiasm. This is the most important of the 12 Shivratri observed throughout the year. As you celebrate Maha Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of five Shiva temples you must visit. Masik Shivratri 2023 Dates List: When Is Maha Shivratri? Know Significance, Festivities, and All About the Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

This legendary temple is one of the 12 jyotirlingas and a part of the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit. It is believed that the after the war of Mahabharata, Pandavas arrived here after defeating Kauravas to seek redemption from Lord Shiva for killing Kauravas and their army.

Kashi Vishwanath, Uttar Pradesh

Kashi Vishwanath is one of the most incredible spots in Varanasi, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva. It is situated on the western banks of the Ganges, and Lord Shiva is worshipped as Vishwanath or Vishveshwara, which means the ruler of the universe.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain is not just one of the 12 jyotirlingas but also the only South facing jyotirlinga. The temple is designed according to the Maratha, Bhumija and Chalukya styles of architecture and has five levels.

Kailasa Temple, Maharashtra

This temple is located inside the Ellora caves and boasts an incredible piece of architecture. According to a popular legend, this temple was built by Rashtrakuta King Elu after his queen refused to eat until a magnificent temple was built in honour of Lord Shiva.

Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

This temple is the best of all the Shiva temples in the country in terms of opulence and aesthetics. The major highlight of the temple is its magnificent corridors, featuring tastefully done ceilings and intricately carved pillars.

India is home to numerous temples. Many people visit these temples for their beautiful architecture, while others visit them for spiritual reasons. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2023!

