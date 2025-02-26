Maha Shivratri is the annual commemoration dedicated to celebrating the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Maha Shivratri 2025 will be celebrated on February 26. Commemorated on the Chaturdashi tithi in the waning phase of Phalguna month, Maha Shivratri is one of the few Hindu festivals that is celebrated through the night. Every year, the commemoration of Maha Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva by observing the stringent Maha Shivratri Vrat, doing the night-long Shiva Puja and singing various songs and aartis to appease the almighty. Many people also post Happy Maha Shivratri 2025 wishes along with Mahashivratri images and HD wallpapers, Maha Shivratri 2025 greetings, Happy Maha Shivaratri messages and Mahashivratri pictures with family and friends. Hence, we bring you Maha Shivratri 2025 images and Lord Shiva HD wallpapers for free download online.

Maha Shivratri is one of the few Hindu festivals that is celebrated through the night. It is common practice for communities to come together and celebrate Maha Shivratri as a community. The celebration of Maha Shivratri is observed by performing special Maha Shivratri Puja where we conduct special abhishekam of the shivling, offer flowers and belpatta to Lord Shiva and make special delicacies that will appease him. Maha Shivratri 2025 celebrations are about to be commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Shiva across the world.

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on a grand scale at various Lord Shiva temples and is witnessed by millions of devotees who visit these temples for the Shiva Puja. As we celebrate Maha Shivratri 2025, here are some Happy Maha Shivratri 2025 images and wallpapers, Mahashivratri 2025 greetings, Happy Maha Shivaratri wishes and messages that you can post online.

Maha Shivratri Wishes

Mahashivratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maha Shivratri Greetings

Mahashivratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maha Shivratri Messages

Maha Shivratri Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maha Shivratri Images

Happy Mahashivratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maha Shivratri Wallpapers

Happy Mahashivratri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

It is believed that offering milk and bel patta to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri helps appease the almighty and put an end to the darkness and ignorance in one’s life. We hope that Maha Shivratri 2025 brings with it the brightness and prosperity that you deserve. Happy Maha Shivratri 2025!

