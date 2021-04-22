This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 25. This day is celebrated as the birth celebration of Lord Mahavira. According to the Hindu calendar, Mahavir Swami was born on the 13th day of Chaitra month. He was born in the Raj family of Kundagram / Kundalpur in Bihar. It is believed that he is considered as the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. These are among the 24 people who attained enlightenment through penance. Tirthankaras are said to be the ones who have completely conquered the senses and emotions. So let's know how Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated.

Lord Mahavira was born on the day of Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi about 600 years ago. Lord Mahavir's father's name was Maharaj Siddharth and his mother's name was Maharani Trishala. Mahavir was a very bright and courageous boy since childhood. After sacrificing his household life, Mahavira did rigorous penance for 12 and a half years, then Vaishak Shukla Dashami received his 'Kaivalya Gyan' under the Sal tree on the banks of the Rijubaluka River. Mahavira's birth is also known as Kalyanaka. On this day, the idols of Mahavira are anointed in Jain temples, after which the idol is installed on a chariot and a procession is taken out in the city.

Lord Mahavira Principles, Dos and Don'ts of Life That We Can All Follow to Make This World a Better Place:

"Silence and Self-control is non-violence."

"Have compassion towards all living beings. Hatred leads destruction."

"Respect for all living beings is non‑violence."

"It is better to win over self than to win over a million enemies."

“Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.”

Vardhamana Mahavira's Life and Teachings. Watch Video:

Lord Mahavira gave many sermons in life. Mahavir Swami was a priest of non-violence, he believed that all the creatures in this world should never be subjected to violence. Lord Mahavira says that man should never take the path of untruth. A man should walk on the path of truth. Mahavir Swami has told about Brahmacharya that perfect austerity, knowledge, self-control and humility are the root of Brahmacharya.

