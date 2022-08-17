Malayalam New Year 2022 will be celebrated on August 17, according to the Kolla Varsham Calendar. Chingam is the first month, according to the Malayalam Calendar, and Chingam 1 is therefore celebrated as the Malayalam New Year by many Malayalis across the world. As we prepare to celebrate Malayalam New Year 2022, people are sure to share Chingam 1 Greetings, Happy Malayalam New Year 2022 Wishes and messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook status pictures, and more with family and friends. Malayalam New Year 2022 Date: When Is Chingam 1? How Is This New Year Different From Vishu Festival? Everything To Know About Celebration in Kerala

The celebration of Malayalam New Year is a festive and joyous affair, where many people make sure to have fun events planned. From organising ravishing feasts for family and friends to sharing greetings and wishes with people on social media, there are various ways of marking this day. It is interesting to note that Chingam 1 is not marked as the Malayalam New Year by everyone across Kerala. Many Keralites believe that Vishu — a festival celebrated in April, around the time of Tamil New Year, Ugadi — and other New Year celebrations across the country mark the Malayalam New Year. However, Chingam 1 is the beginning of the New Year for everyone following the Kolla Varsham Calendar.

As we celebrate Malayalam New Year 2022, here are some Chingam 1 Greetings, messages, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can post online and share with your family and friends.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Occasion of Malayalam New Year Be the Brightest and the Happiest for You. Wishing You All the Success and Happiness on This Special Day.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings to Everyone on the Occasion of Chingam 1.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A New Year Is The Opportunity To Write a New and Fresh Chapter in Your Life. May You Write a Beautiful Chapter. Happy New Year to You.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Enter Into a New Year, It Is Time To Leave Behind All the Negativities, Pain and Regrets and Embrace a New Life. Best Wishes to You and Your Family a Happy New Year.

Malayalam New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Help You in Becoming an Even Better Version of Yourself. Happy Chingam 1

Check Out This Video!

Much like other regional New Year celebrations, many people often visit temples to bring in the Malayalam New Year. August 17, 2022, is believed to mark the beginning of Kolla Varsham 1197-1198, according to various sources. We hope that Malayalam New Year 2022 fills your life with all the prosperity and happiness you deserve. Happy Chingam 1!

