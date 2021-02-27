February 27 is observed as Marathi Language Day every year. People residing in the western part of India, mainly Maharashtra and Goa, speak Marathi. Marathi Language day 2021 will be celebrated with pride, honour, and happiness among the country's Marathi speaking population like every year. The Marathi language has been a significant regional language. People moving to Maharashtra often learn Marathi for building connections with the regional population.

Marathi is noted as an Indo-Aryan language. It is spoken by people residing in Maharashtra, known as Maharashtrians. The Marathi dialect is marked as the primary language in Maharashtra. In ancient times, the language was also known as Maharathi, Maharashtri, Marathi or Malhatee.

On the occasion of Marathi Language Day 2021, we bring you a look at five facts about the Marathi Language.

Facts About Marathi Language

Marathi is the 3rd most spoken language in India.

Marathi is one of the oldest regional literature dating from about 1000AD.

Marathi currently has 42 different dialects; the important ones are Ahirani, Khandeshi, Varhadi/Vaidarbhi, Zadi Boli, Konkani/Malvani, Tanjour Marathi.

The Marathi language is spoken by approximately 90 million fluent speakers globally.

The Marathi Language derives its syntax and grammar from Prakrit and Pali .

Marathi Language day is celebrated with great enthusiasm among Marathi speaking people. Essay writing competitions and seminars and other events are organised in schools and colleges to glorify the state's ancient regional language. LatestLY wishes its readers on Marathi Language Day 2021.

