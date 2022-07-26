The holy occasion of Sawan Shivratri is celebrated in the month of July and August and is considered an extremely important and pious day for Hindus. The festival is marked by devotees during the Shravana maas when they keep fast and worship Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 26 July, as per the Hindu Calendar. On this auspicious day, the devotees perform the Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to get blessings of harmony, wealth, and joy from Lord Shiva. Here's our compilation of WhatsApp messages, HD wallpaper, quotes and wishes. Monday Fast 2022 Food Recipes’ Guide: Easy Sattvic Foods List That You Can Eat Observing Sawan Somvar Vrat.

Sawan Shivratri 2022 Messages

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: When You Utter the Name of God With Utmost Devotion on The Festival of Shravan Shivratri, You Get Virtually Transported to Another World, Where There Is Gladness. Hara Hara Mahadev.

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Wishes

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish This Auspicious Occasion of Shivratri Fill Your Life With Positivity by Killing All the Darkness and Problems That Surround You. Happy Sawan Shivratri, Everybody.

Sawan Shivratri Quotes

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads Happy Shravan Shivratri. God Shivji, I Pray to You for All the People in This World. Please Give Everyone Bliss, Harmony, and Lots of Smiles.

Sawan Shivratri Texts

Sawan Shivaratri 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Happy Sawan Shivratri. Meri Yehi Prarthana Hai Ki Shiv Ji Ki Kripa Aap Par Sadaiv Bani Rahi. Hara hara Mahadev. Sawan Shivratri Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Sawan Shivratri Images

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Discover Your Hidden Potential and the Inner Self As You Meditate on the Thought of Getting Closer to Lord Shiva on the Occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

