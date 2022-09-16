Marathwada Liberation Day is a yearly occasion marked in the state of Maharashtra on September 17. Also observed as Marathawada Mukti Sangram Din, the event commemorates the integration of Marathwada with the Indian Union after Indian troops defeated Hyderabad. There's a long history behind why citizens celebrate the annual occasion with great pomp and zeal. The region's government organises cultural programmes like flag hoisting ceremonies to observe the day. Marathwada Liberation Day 2022 in Maharashtra date is September 17, Saturday. This article will give you a complete history of Operation Polo and the annexation of Hyderabad, which is in the present-day marked as Marathawada Mukti Sangram Din 2022. Marathwada Liberation Day 2022: Flag Hoisting Time Changed To Allow Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Attend Telangana Event, Says Shiv Sena Leader Ambadas Danve.

Marathwada Liberation Day History & Significance

Indians breathed the air of Independence from colonial rule on August 15, 1947. After the partition, all the princely states, which included the current Marathwada, Hyderabad, Junagadh, Kashmir and Telangana, had an option to join either India or Pakistan. But, the ruler of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, rejected the idea and was determined to remain independent. Note that Marathwada, Telangana and four districts of Karnataka were part of the former princely Hyderabad back then. Osman Alia Khan appealed to the United Nations that the princely state (that included Marathawada, too) should be granted statehood.

But on the other hand, the Indian government was apprehensive about avoiding Balkanization, which may have resulted in the fragmentation of a larger region into smaller ones leading to uncooperativeness among different areas. The tense situation against the Indian union sparked rebellion as the country was rigid in integrating Hyderabad into the newly formed nation. Amidst the unrest, the Indian government launched a military operation named "Operation Polo" which it termed a "police action". The five-day process was fought between the Indian army troops in which the Razakars were defeated, and Hyderabad was finally annexed. Marathwada Liberation Day is celebrated in Maharashtra as a state holiday, with rallies and seminars held annually across the region.

