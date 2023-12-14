In Hinduism, Margashirsha is considered a holy month for various rituals, prayers, and fasting. The month of Margashirsha begins after the month of Kartik, which typically falls between November and December in the Gregorian calendar. Devotees often perform special prayers, pujas (worship rituals), and vrata (fasts) during this month to seek blessings, prosperity, and fulfilment of their wishes. It is said that worshipping Goddess Mahalakshmi and Lord Vishnu in the month of Margashirsha is considered very auspicious. During this holy month, devotees observe a fast on every Thursday and seek the blessings of the Lord. According to Panchang, Amavasya falls on December 12 till 6.24 pm. After that, the month of Margashirsha will start on Wednesday, December 13. The first Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat will be observed on December 14, the second Margashirsha Guruvar will be observed on December 21, the Third Margashirsha Guruvar will be observed on December 28, while the fourth Margashirsha Guruvar falls on January 4. First Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Messages & Wallpapers: WhatsApp Wishes, Maa Lakshmi HD Images, SMS and Greetings To Send on The Holy Day.

Margashirsha Guruvar 2023 Start Date and End Date

Margashirsha Guruvar, Thursday 2023 Vrat Dates

First Thursday - December 14

Second Thursday - December 21

Third Thursday - December 28

Fourth Thursday - January 4

Margashirsha Guruvar Significance

Along with Lord Vishnu, Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is also worshipped. The fast is especially observed in several regions of India, especially in parts of Maharashtra. Just as the month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month of Kartik is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Similarly, the month of Margashirsha is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Fasting every Thursday in the month of Margashirsha holds special importance.

As per religious beliefs, devotees who observe Margashirsha Guruvar vrat are blessed with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, along with wealth, success, and prosperity in life. Many devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva or conduct rituals to honour the planet Jupiter for wisdom, prosperity, and success.

