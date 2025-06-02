Masik Durgashtami is a monthly occasion dedicated to Goddess Durga that is celebrated with great devotion by the Hindus. This day falls on the eighth day (Ashtami tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in every lunar month. Masik Durgashtami in June 2025 falls on Tuesday, June 3. The day of Masik Durgashtami is a spiritually significant day for devotees of the Goddess Durga and is celebrated by various rituals. Scroll down to know more about Masik Durgashtami date in June 2025, timings and the significance of the monthly occasion dedicated to Goddess Durga. Masik Durgashtami 2025 Calendar: Know Durga Ashtami Fasting Dates, Auspicious Tithi and Important Rituals Dedicated to Worshipping Goddess Durga.

Masik Durgashtami 2025 Date in June and Tithi Timings

Masik Durgashtami 2025 in June falls on Tuesday, June 3. According to drikpanchang, the Jyeshtha month Durgashtami tithi begins 08:34 PM on June 2 and will end at 09:56 PM on June 3.

Masik Durgashtami Rituals

On the day of Masik Durgashtami, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Devotees observe a fast and perform specific rituals to please Goddess Durga on this auspicious day.

On this day, devotees observe a fast from sunrise and break it after performing the pooja in the evening.

Devotees offer red flowers, especially hibiscus, to Goddess Durga, along with fruits.

On the day of Masik Durgashtami, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Durga for protection, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Married women especially observe this fast for the well-being of their family and children.

The recitation of the Durga Saptashati is a significant ritual performed by the devotees to invoke Goddess Durga’s blessings.

Masik Durgashtami Significance

Masik Durgashtami includes fasting and worshipping Goddess Durga to seek her blessings for strength and protection. This fasting and ritual are followed with devotion by people across India, especially those who are devotees of Durga Maa. The occasion of Masik Durgashtami is observed on different dates each month, depending on the lunar calendar.

The most significant Durgashtami occurs during the Navratri festival, during September-October. However, the Masik Durgashtami which falls every month, also holds importance for Hindus.

