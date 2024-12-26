In Hinduism, Masik Durgashtami holds a special place as an auspicious day dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. This sacred occasion occurs multiple times each year, on the Ashtami of Shukla Paksha, the bright fortnight of the lunar month. Devotees who observe a fast and offer prayers on this day are believed to receive the divine blessings of Maa Durga. These blessings are thought to cleanse one of their sins and bring peace and prosperity into their lives. The observance of Masik Durgashtami is seen as a way to attain the same spiritual benefits as those achieved during the grand celebrations of Navratri. In this article, we bring you Masik Durgashtami 2025 calendar, Durga Ashtami fasting dates, auspicious tithi and important rituals that you should know as you worship Goddess Durga. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The significance of fasting and worshiping Maa Durga on this day cannot be overstated. It is believed that the goddess, known for her strength, patience, and courage, bestows special blessings on those who observe the fast with devotion. The rituals performed on Durgashtami are thought to remove obstacles, bringing prosperity and mental peace. Devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga on this day, seeking her grace and protection. For those wishing to observe this sacred occasion in 2025, here is the list of Masik Durgashtami dates. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2025: From Pomegranate to Papaya, 10 Fruits in Feng Shui That Symbolises Good Luck, Health and Prosperity in the Coming Year.

Masik Durgashtami 2025 Calendar: Durgashtami Fasting Dates and Tithi Time

January 23, 2025 (Thursday): Phalgun, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 23 January 2025, 10:05 AM

Tithi ends: 24 January 2025, 09:05 AM

February 22, 2025 (Friday): Chaitra, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 21 February 2025, 06:30 PM

Tithi ends: 22 February 2025, 04:43 PM

March 23, 2025 (Saturday): Vaishakh, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 23 March 2025, 12:08 PM

Tithi ends: 23 March 2025, 09:53 PM

April 21, 2025 (Sunday): Jyeshtha, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 21 April 2025, 04:23 AM

Tithi ends: 22 April 2025, 02:05 AM

May 20, 2025 (Monday): Ashadha, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 20 May 2025, 08:54 AM

Tithi ends: 21 May 2025, 07:00 AM

June 19, 2025 (Wednesday): Shravan, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 18 June 2025, 03:17 PM

Tithi ends: 19 June 2025, 02:11 PM

July 18, 2025 (Thursday): Bhadrapada, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 18 July 2025, 12:56 PM

Tithi ends: 19 July 2025, 12:53 PM

August 17, 2025 (Saturday): Ashwin, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 16 August 2025, 02:38 PM

Tithi ends: 17 August 2025, 03:40 PM

September 16, 2025 (Monday): Kartik, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 15 September 2025, 08:21 AM

Tithi ends: 16 September 2025, 10:17 AM

October 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Margashirsha, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 15 October 2025, 05:06 AM

Tithi ends: 16 October 2025, 07:34 AM

November 14, 2025 (Thursday): Paush, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 14 November 2025, 03:09 AM

Tithi ends: 15 November 2025, 05:40 AM

December 14, 2025 (Saturday): Magh, Shukla Ashtami

Tithi starts: 14 December 2025, 12:22 PM

Tithi ends: 15 December 2025, 02:20 PM

The monthly Durgashtami fast and worship are not just acts of devotion but also offer a profound spiritual opportunity. By performing these rituals with sincerity, devotees invite Maa Durga's divine presence into their lives, eliminating negativity and enhancing personal growth. The energy and blessings from the goddess are believed to bring clarity, peace, and fulfillment of desires. Observing Masik Durgashtami, whether by fasting or engaging in prayer and worship, helps devotees connect deeply with Maa Durga’s divine power, ensuring a life of peace, happiness, and prosperity.

