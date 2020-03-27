Matsya Jayanti 2020 Date (Tithi): Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi Related to Hindu Festival Celebrating First Incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Matsya Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Matsya Jayanti 2020, readers: The festive occasion of Matsya Jayanti is one of the significant festivals of the Hindu community. Matsya Jayanti is observed to commemorate the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who appeared as a one-horned fish in the Satya Yuga. The occasion of Matsya Jayanti is considered to be very auspicious. If you are looking for information on Matsya Jayanti 2020 – its date, significance, and shubh pooja muhurat timings, then you have arrived at the right place. Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat: Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

When is the date to celebrate Matsya Jayanti 2020?

Matsya Jayanti is observed on the 3rd day (Tritiya) of the ‘Shukla Paksha’ in the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. Hence Matsya Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on March 27, this time around, which will fall on Friday.

What is the shubh muhurat and pooja timing of Matsya Jayanti 2020?

• Matsya Jayanti 2020 Date – March 27, 2020, i.e. Friday

• Matsya Jayanti 2020 Muhurat – 01:57 PM to 04:24 PM

• Matsya Jayanti 2020 Tritiya Tithi Begins – 07:53 PM on Mar 26, 2020, i.e. Thursday

• Matsya Jayanti 2020 Tritiya Tithi Ends – 10:12 PM on Mar 27, 2020, i.e. Friday

What is the puja vidhi, or rituals, that are followed on Matsya Jayanti?

People observe fast to please Lord Vishnu on the auspicious occasion. A lot of devotees don’t even drink a sip of water while observing the fast. It is said that people who stay awake in the night and recite special mantras are blessed a lot.

Many devotees also chant Matsya Purana and Vishnu Sahasranaam on this special day. Offering charity, donation, and alms to poor is considered to be very rewarding. Also, a lot of people distribute food to the poor people, while some invite Brahmans on a feast they organise.

What is the significance of Matsya Jayanti?

Matsya Jayanti is observed to honour and celebrate Lord Vishnu’s first manifestation, i.e. Matsya – a one-horned fish, out of the total 10 manifestations, also popularly known as Dashavatar. It is said that Lord Vishnu appeared in this avatar at the time of Mahapralaya (cosmic deluge), and warned King Manu of the consequences. He even saved the planet from the demon named Damanaka.

The festival of Matsya Jayanti is celebrated with pomp and fervour across the country. Grand celebrations take place in all the major Lord Vishnu temples throughout the nation. As March 27 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Matsya Jayanti 2020’ and hope you have a great day.