Meal Monday, also known as Oatmeal Monday, is a traditional holiday observed by the ancient universities of Scotland. This annual event is celebrated on the second Monday of February every year. Meal Monday 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. The annual event of Meal Monday was a traditional observance in Scottish universities during the 17th century and was originally a designated holiday for students. Scottish university students lived in a basic accommodation facility and were required to bring their own fuel and firewood to maintain a fire. Their diet was meagre too, largely consisting of oatmeal, which they would make into porridge. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

As most students at the time thrived on an oatmeal diet and had to bring their own provisions to university, this break allowed them to return home to restock their food supplies. This lifestyle was typical until the late 19th century. In this article, let’s know more about the Meal Monday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Scotland.

Meal Monday 2025 Date

Meal Monday 2025 falls on Monday, February 10.

Meal Monday History

Until 1885, these Meal Mondays would occur regularly in several universities across Scotland. The University of Edinburgh had one on the first Monday of every month. However, by 1896, Edinburgh established just one official holiday, on the second Monday in February. Meal Monday or Oatmeal Monday was widely observed in Scotland during the late 19th and 20th century, with Glasgow and Aberdeen Universities also having the academic holiday. As the students' homes were at a distance from the city universities, an occasional long weekend was scheduled to permit them to replenish their supplies. By the beginning of the 21st century, however, the Universities no longer afforded their students an official Meal Monday holiday.

Meal Monday Significance

Meal Monday tradition highlights the simple lifestyle of Scottish students during the 17th century, which continued the same until the 19th century. Oatmeal was a staple food due to its affordability and nutritional value, making it an essential part of their daily meals. Over time, as university accommodations and food provisions improved, the need for Oatmeal Monday diminished, and the tradition eventually faded.

