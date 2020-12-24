Christmas is approaching and people are a little too excited. The festival is celebrated with grand festivities across countries. People observe various customs, traditions and practices and celebrate the festival. The festival celebrates the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. They wish each other by saying Merry Christmas and so here we bring to you Xmas wishes and HD Images to send on the observance. While COVID-19 would have curtailed celebrations, don't let it affect your festive season. Send these Christmas Images and celebrate the all that goodness in your life. As Christmas 2020 approaches, we bring to WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 across countries. It's also a holiday season where families come together and spend the season together. People come together and remember the old times and celebrate the festival. They visit churches were special masses are held. Believers decorate their homes for the festive season, install the Christmas tree and deck up their homes for the day. People also exchange gifts among each other and wish 'Merry Christmas'. While you may not be able to visit your loved one this year, you can send these thought Christmas messages and greet them on the occasion. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes in Advance & HD Images: Hopeful WhatsApp Messages, Positive Facebook Quotes, Photos and SMS to Send Greetings Ahead of New Years' Eve.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Fill Your Home With Joy, Your Heart With Love, and Your Life With Laughter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Christmas Sparkle With Moments of Love, Laughter and Goodwill. And May the Year Ahead Be Full of Contentment and Joy. Have a Very Merry Christmas.

Facebook Greetings Read: Merry Christmas to You and Your Family

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Say the Best of All Gifts Around Any Christmas Tree Is the Presence of a Happy Family All Wrapped Up in Each Other. Merry Christmas to You And Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Merry Christmas

How to Download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers?

People often use WhatsApp to send wishes and messages during the festive season. You can also download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and share it with your loved ones. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas! Stay safe and healthy during the season.

