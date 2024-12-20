Christmas is a major and significant festival celebrated by Christians all over the globe. Christmas 2025 falls on Wednesday, December 25. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated with church services, prayers, family gatherings, and joyful celebrations. People decorate their homes, streets glow with stars, and Christmas trees add to the festive cheer. The season is filled with delicious cookies, carols, gatherings, parties, and the cosy charm of winter. Families come together during this time to share meals and create lasting memories. It is a time of love, kindness, and giving, spreading warmth and joy to all. Christmas 2024 Greetings and Happy Holidays Images: Wish Merry Christmas With These Xmas Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Celebrate the Festival.
While many people enjoy the festive season by visiting family or with Christmas movie marathons, one of the best ways to start the celebrations is by sending heartfelt messages to friends and loved ones. Since you may have friends and colleagues from various cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds, or family and relatives living in a different state or country, adding a personal touch in a different or native language can be a thoughtful gesture. Make the Christmas wishes fun by sharing them in different languages. To help, we have curated a list of Christmas wishes in different languages. Christmas Carols: From ‘Jingle Bells’ to ‘The First Noel,’ Timeless Carols and Songs to Ring in Christmas 2024 During the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).
Christmas Wishes in Different Languages
English - Merry Christmas
Hindi - Subh Krismas
Tamil - Kiṟistumas Nalvāḻttukkaḷ
Telugu - Merrī Krismas
Malayalam – Christmasdinam Ashamsakal
Albanian - Gëzuar Krishtlindja
Aragonese - Feliz Nadal
Azerbaijani - Xoşbəxt Milad
Bosnian - Srećan Božić, Sretan Božić
Breton - Nedeleg Laouen
Bulgarian - Vesela Koleda
Chinese (Mandarin) - Shèngdàn Kuàilè
Catalan - Bon Nadal
Cornish - Nadelik Lowen
Croatian - Sretan Božić
Czech - Veselé Vánoce
Danish - Glædelig Jul, God Jul
Dutch - Vrolijk Kerstfeest, Prettig Kerstfeest
English - Merry Christmas, Happy Christmas
Estonian - Häid Jõule
Finnish - Hyvää Joulua, Hauskaa Joulua
French - Joyeux Noël
Galician - Bo Nadal
Georgian - Šobas Gilocavt
German - Frohe Weihnachten, Fröhliche Weihnachten
Greek - Kalá Christoúgenna
Hebrew - Khag Molad Sameakh
Hungarian - Boldog Karácsonyt
Icelandic - Gleðileg Jól
Indonesian - Selamat Hari Natal,
Japanese - Meri Kurisumasu
Javanese - Sugeng Natal
Jingpho - Ngwi Pyaw Ai X’mas Rai U Ga
Korean - Meri Keuriseumaseu
Malay - Selamat Hari Natal, Selamat Natal
Irish - Nollaig Shona
Italian - Buon Natale
Latin - Felix Dies Nativitatis, Natale Hilare
Latvian - Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus
Lithuanian - Linksmų Kalėdų
Maltese - Il-Milied It-Tajjeb
Moksha - Roštuva Marxta
Norwegian - God Jul
Occitan - Bon Nadal
Persian - Kerismas Mobârak
Polish - Wesołych Świąt, Wesołych Świąt Bożego Narodzenia
Portuguese - Feliz Natal
Romanian - Crăciun Fericit
Russian - Sčastlívovo Roždestvá)
Sardinian - Bona Pasca De Nadale
Serbian - Srećan Božić
Slovak - Veselé Vianoce
Slovene - Vesel Božič
Spanish - Feliz Navidad
Swahili - Heri Ya Krismasi, Krismasi Njema
Swedish - God Jul
Turkish - Mutlu Noeller
Thai - Sùk-Sǎn Wan Krís-Mâas
Ukrainian - З Різдвом Христовим!
Vietnamese - Chúc Mừng Giáng Sinh,
Welsh - Nadolig Llawen
Yiddish - A Freylekhn Nitl
Zulu - uKhisimusi oMuhle
We hope these festive wishes help spread some cheer and warmth to those around you. May these festive greetings bring happiness, create fun memories, and make Christmas 2024 even more special for everyone you reach out to.
