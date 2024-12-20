Christmas is a major and significant festival celebrated by Christians all over the globe. Christmas 2025 falls on Wednesday, December 25. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated with church services, prayers, family gatherings, and joyful celebrations. People decorate their homes, streets glow with stars, and Christmas trees add to the festive cheer. The season is filled with delicious cookies, carols, gatherings, parties, and the cosy charm of winter. Families come together during this time to share meals and create lasting memories. It is a time of love, kindness, and giving, spreading warmth and joy to all. Christmas 2024 Greetings and Happy Holidays Images: Wish Merry Christmas With These Xmas Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Celebrate the Festival.

While many people enjoy the festive season by visiting family or with Christmas movie marathons, one of the best ways to start the celebrations is by sending heartfelt messages to friends and loved ones. Since you may have friends and colleagues from various cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds, or family and relatives living in a different state or country, adding a personal touch in a different or native language can be a thoughtful gesture. Make the Christmas wishes fun by sharing them in different languages. To help, we have curated a list of Christmas wishes in different languages. Christmas Carols: From ‘Jingle Bells’ to ‘The First Noel,’ Timeless Carols and Songs to Ring in Christmas 2024 During the Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

Christmas Wishes in Different Languages

English - Merry Christmas

Hindi - Subh Krismas

Tamil - Kiṟistumas Nalvāḻttukkaḷ

Telugu - Merrī Krismas

Malayalam – Christmasdinam Ashamsakal

Albanian - Gëzuar Krishtlindja

Aragonese - Feliz Nadal

Azerbaijani - Xoşbəxt Milad

Bosnian - Srećan Božić, Sretan Božić

Breton - Nedeleg Laouen

Bulgarian - Vesela Koleda

Chinese (Mandarin) - Shèngdàn Kuàilè

Catalan - Bon Nadal

Cornish - Nadelik Lowen

Croatian - Sretan Božić

Czech - Veselé Vánoce

Danish - Glædelig Jul, God Jul

Dutch - Vrolijk Kerstfeest, Prettig Kerstfeest

English - Merry Christmas, Happy Christmas

Estonian - Häid Jõule

Finnish - Hyvää Joulua, Hauskaa Joulua

French - Joyeux Noël

Galician - Bo Nadal

Georgian - Šobas Gilocavt

German - Frohe Weihnachten, Fröhliche Weihnachten

Greek - Kalá Christoúgenna

Hebrew - Khag Molad Sameakh

Hungarian - Boldog Karácsonyt

Icelandic - Gleðileg Jól

Indonesian - Selamat Hari Natal,

Japanese - Meri Kurisumasu

Javanese - Sugeng Natal

Jingpho - Ngwi Pyaw Ai X’mas Rai U Ga

Korean - Meri Keuriseumaseu

Malay - Selamat Hari Natal, Selamat Natal

Irish - Nollaig Shona

Italian - Buon Natale

Latin - Felix Dies Nativitatis, Natale Hilare

Latvian - Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus

Lithuanian - Linksmų Kalėdų

Maltese - Il-Milied It-Tajjeb

Moksha - Roštuva Marxta

Norwegian - God Jul

Occitan - Bon Nadal

Persian - Kerismas Mobârak

Polish - Wesołych Świąt, Wesołych Świąt Bożego Narodzenia

Portuguese - Feliz Natal

Romanian - Crăciun Fericit

Russian - Sčastlívovo Roždestvá)

Sardinian - Bona Pasca De Nadale

Serbian - Srećan Božić

Slovak - Veselé Vianoce

Slovene - Vesel Božič

Spanish - Feliz Navidad

Swahili - Heri Ya Krismasi, Krismasi Njema

Swedish - God Jul

Turkish - Mutlu Noeller

Thai - Sùk-Sǎn Wan Krís-Mâas

Ukrainian - З Різдвом Христовим!

Vietnamese - Chúc Mừng Giáng Sinh,

Welsh - Nadolig Llawen

Yiddish - A Freylekhn Nitl

Zulu - uKhisimusi oMuhle

We hope these festive wishes help spread some cheer and warmth to those around you. May these festive greetings bring happiness, create fun memories, and make Christmas 2024 even more special for everyone you reach out to.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).