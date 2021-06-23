The temperatures are soaring in many parts of the world signalling the beginning of Summer and Summer solstice; While northern America celebrates the solstice - the longest day of the year - on June 20th, Europeans will mark the start of Midsummer on June 24th in Germany. Midsummer - A festival whose roots can be traced back to Sweden - is celebrated to appreciate nature in its entirety. Though the festival originates in Sweden it is celebrated widely in Europe. Midsummer is mostly considered a quirky festival to mark the festivities of the longest day of summer across Europe. People from all over the world flock to European nations - mostly Nordic countries - to join in the festivities that has always fascinated them with nights that never becomes completely dark as the midsummer sun creates the famous "white nights."

Since this year, due to the pandemic, people are unable to assuage their intellectual curiosity regarding the Midsummer festivities by travelling and soaking up the culture, In this article, we'll provide you with answers for all your festive queries. Here's everything you need to know about this nordic festival.

What is the significance of Midsummer's Day?

Midsummer's Day has always fascinated people with the record for a longest summer day. This day finds its origins in Sweden with pagan rituals used to celebrate nature and its healing allure with customs that usually involves a lot of dancing around the bonfires - lighted to ward off evil spirits- and consuming copious amounts of food and alcohol. Following Christmas, this is considered to be the most important festival in Sweden.

How is Midsummer's Day Celebrated?

The celebration diverges in different countries. For instance, burning bonfires are an important element of the festivities in different countries. But in Sweden, other customs follow suit. A tree trunk is decorated with leaves, flowers and garlands is erected on the eve of Midsummer's Day, and people dance around it. In Finland Midsummer's Day is considered an auspicious wedding date.

Is Midsummer's Day The Longest Day?

The answer is no. The Longest day of summer is known as Summer Solstice. During this time you get 16 hours of sunshine. June 20th marked the summer solstice of 2021. Midsummer is a series of celebration that takes place in a span of a week to mark the beginning of Summer Solstice. On Midsummer, the days on average are longer when compared to other days but it is not the longest day of the year.

What is the difference between Summer Solstice and Midsummer's Day?

Summer Solstice and Midsummer's Day are not interchangeable but are in fact two special events. The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year while Midsummer refers to numerous celebrations held over the solstice period, between June 19 and June 24.

