Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), which means ‘binding women together’ in the Mizo language, is an annual observance in Mizoram. MHIP is a non-governmental organisation that works for the welfare, rights, and empowerment of women in Mizoram. It was formed in Mizoram on July 6, 1974 with an aim to empower women and support women's rights. Mizoram State Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State Was Formed in 1987.

Following the 2009 decision of the Delhi High Court to legalize same-sex relationships, MHIP joined an anti-LGBT alliance with Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP), the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP). Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6. In Mizoram, July 6 is celebrated as MHIP Day and is a national bank holiday. The group was awarded the 2016 Nari Shakti Puraskar. In this article, let’s know more about Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl 2025 Date

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6.

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl Significance

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl holds great significance in the northeastern state of Mizoram. The Government of Mizoram has declared July 6 as a public holiday in honour of MHIP's contributions to Mizo society. The day aims to promote women's rights and gender equality and fight against domestic violence, child abuse, and trafficking across the state.

MHIP was behind several bills proposed in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly in 2013, such as the Mizo Marriage Bill, the Mizo Inheritance Bill, and the Mizo Divorce Bill. The 2014 Mizo Marriage Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act abolished the customary practice in which a wife was left with nothing after a divorce and established that a wife could end up with up to 50 per cent of any property. During the 2018 assembly elections, MHIP encouraged more women to stand as candidates, it was led by B. Sangkhumi and then by Lalthlamuani.

