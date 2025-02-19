Mizoram State Day is an annual event celebrated on February 20 to mark the day Mizoram became a full-fledged state of India in 1987. The northeastern state of Mizoram was originally a part of Assam as the Lushai Hills District. It became a Union Territory in 1972. After years of political unrest and insurgency, the Mizo Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986, between the Government of India and the Mizo National Front (MNF). February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

On February 20, 1987, Mizoram was officially granted statehood, becoming the 23rd state of India. Mizoram is home to the highest percentage of scheduled tribes in India, with the Mizo people forming the majority. Mizoram Statehood Day Greetings: Share Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and Images To Celebrate Mizoram State Formation Day.

Mizoram State Day 2025 Date

Mizoram State Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20.

Mizoram State Day History

Early civilisations in Mizoram are believed to have thrived since around 600 BC, with significant archaeological evidence uncovered in the Vangchhia region. After India’s independence in 1947, Mizoram remained part of Assam as the Lushai Hills District. After the Assamese Government's negligence of the Mizos during the famine, insurgency was led by the Mizo National Front in the 1960s which culminated in the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986.

On February 20, 1987, Mizoram was granted full statehood and it became the 23rd state of India. The name Mizoram is derived from two Mizo words: Mizo and ram where Mizo refers to the native inhabitants of the region.

Mizoram State Day Significance

Mizoram State Day holds great significance for the people of Mizoram as the day highlights the state’s enduring legacy. Mizoram is a beautiful northeastern state of India, known for its lush green hills, diverse culture, and rich traditions. It shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh and is home to the Mizo people, who have a unique cultural identity. This annual event is observed with official ceremonies, cultural events, and parades. People celebrate with traditional Mizo dances, music, and community feasts.

