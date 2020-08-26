Mother Teresa, or Saint Teresa of Calcutta was a Roman Catholic nun and missionary. She was born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu as on August 26, 1910. Today marks her 110th birth anniversary. A peace-loving humanitarian, recipient of several honours including the Nobel Peace Prize, Mother Teresa was admired for her great deeds. She helped people from all walks of life, young and aged, the destitute, diseased, unemployed and abandoned ones. A symbol of hope for many, she always promoted kindness and peace. On her 110th birth anniversary, we bring you some of her famous quotes which you can share online in her remembrance and pay a tribute. Mother Teresa Biopic Featuring Indian and International Actors To Release in 2020.

A nun and missionary teacher she devoted her life to helping others. On September 10, 1946, Mother Teresa experienced a second calling than teaching, the "call within a call" that transformed her life. In 1950, she founded the Missionaries of Charity, Roman Catholic religious congregation. She worked with the poorest of the poor and went on to become of the greatest humanitarians. Remembering her good deeds and good words, we give you some of the famous and beautiful quotes of her today. Mother Teresa 22nd Death Anniversary: Prayers Offered at Her Residence in Kolkata.

Message Reads: "Peace Begins With a Smile."

Message Reads: "If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Then Feed Just One."

Message Reads: "If We Have No Peace, It Is Because We Have Forgotten That We Belong to Each Other."

Message Reads: "Kind Words Can Be Short and Easy to Speak, But Their Echoes Are Truly Endless."

Message Reads: "Yesterday Is Gone. Tomorrow Has Not Yet Come. We Have Only Today. Let Us Begin."

Even with her words, she inspired taking actions for those in need. She propagated for kindness and peace at all times. On her 110th birth anniversary. let us pray tribute to this great humanitarian and seek some inspiration to help and be there for others.

