Bengaluru, September 8: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a high-level meeting on the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival and decided that this year's Dasara festival will be held on a smaller scale due to COVID-19 pandemic. The State CM also announced that a grant of Rs 10 crore will be released for the celebrations.

Informing about the development, BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter and wrote, "In the wake of the COVID-19, it was decided at today's high-level meeting to simply celebrate the occasion of the Naadabha Dasara Jubilee, with symbolic rituals, without abandoning the traditional ritual. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, MLAs and senior officials." Mysore Dasara 2019 Dates and Celebrations: Know How Karnataka Celebrates the 10-Day Festival of Mysuru Dusshera During Navratri (Watch Video).

Here's what BS Yediyurappa wrote:

According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra will be observed on October 25 this year. It is falling on the 10th day of the month of Ashvina which overlaps with September-October in the Gregorian calendar. As per the Union Health Ministry's website, there are 3,00,770 recovered cases of COVID-19, while 97,020 are still active. Meanwhile, 6,534 people have died.

