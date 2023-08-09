Nagasaki Memorial Day, also known as the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony, is an annual observance marked on August 9. The day commemorates the horrific bombing by the US on the city of Nagasaki during World War II on August 9, 1945. Nagasaki Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons on humanity. This year, it will be the 78th anniversary of this tragic event. Scroll down to know more about the day. The day highlights the need to achieve global peace, abolish the use of nuclear weapons, and foster cooperation among nations to prevent the recurrence of such catastrophic events. Facts About The Atomic Bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki That Unleashed a Catastrophe in Japan.

Nagasaki Memorial Day History

Nagasaki Memorial Day holds great historical significance as it was the second city after Hiroshima to endure the horror of an atomic bomb attack during World War II. This was the last time nuclear weapons had been used in warfare. After Japan refused to surrender following the first nuclear bomb attack on Hiroshima, the US dropped a bomb on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. The horrific bombings had a massive impact on civilian lives. As per records, Japan introduced a law in 1995 to provide medical care and support for survivors and their relatives in response to this tragedy. If I Had Foreseen Hiroshima and Nagasaki, I Would Have Torn Up My Formula in 1905 – Albert Einstein.

Nagasaki Memorial Day Significance

Nagasaki Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the human suffering and devastation caused by nuclear weapons. The day is observed with various ceremonies, events, and prayers to honour the victims of the bombings. On this day, the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony is held annually at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, attended by survivors, residents, and officials. The ringing of the Peace Bell is a significant part of the ceremony, symbolizing the desire for a world without war. During the ceremony, participants offer prayers, pay tributes to victims, and pledge to work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.

