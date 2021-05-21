“Brothers in spirit a bond forever unbroken” this quote is perfect for those who have a brother. Undoubtedly, lucky are those who have a brother. To celebrate the special person in our lives, National Brother’s Day is celebrated in the United States of America on May 24 every year. This year it will be celebrated on upcoming Monday. National Brother’s Day is observed to mark the amazing bond we share with our brothers across the world. Our brothers hold a special place in our lives whether we have one or many.

They are your best friends for life. The bond between brothers and other siblings is very strong; they always play a significant role in our lives. Americans celebrate the day with great enthusiasm; however, there is no history or direct reference as to why Brother’s Day is celebrated on May 24 every year. However, this year’s National Brother’s Day celebration will be different from the rest of the years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but still one can make the celebration special by gifting a few cool presents to the special man of their lives.

Take a look at some best gift ideas for National Brother's Day 2021:

Coffee Mug

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sharma (@feed_your_greed)

Stylish Journal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLANNERS & JOURNALS (@the.lamare)

Cool T-Shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TeeStory (@teestory.in)

Trendy Socks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Socks Box (@socks_box_socks)

Sunglasses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by goggles and sunglasses (@newfashionclub_333)

Beer Mug

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Adame (@mario4dame)

Ashtray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yessclayss (@yess_clayss)

Photoframes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Little Rooms (@happy_little_rooms)

We hope that now you have already decided what to gift to your brother on National Brother's Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).