National Cheese Day is an annual celebration held on June 4 across the United States of America (USA). This day celebrates the queen of all dairy products-the cheese. Cheese is the most famous dairy product, which is produced in a wide range of flavours, textures, and forms by coagulation of milk protein casein. The word "cheese" comes from the Latin word ‘caseus’. Over a thousand types of cheese exist and are produced in various countries; their styles, textures and flavours depend on the origin of the milk. Cheese ranging from cheddar to mozzarella, brie to blue, there is one for every taste and occasion! As we celebrate National Cheese Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the National Cheese Day 2023 date, significance and more. From Mozzarella to Brie, 7 Different Types of Cheese You Ought To Know About.

National Cheese Day 2023 Date

National Cheese Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 4.

National Cheese Day Significance

National Cheese Day highlights the goodness and benefits of cheese in our diet. Cheese is the most popular dairy product and an essential part of many cultures and cuisines. It is valued for its portability, long shelf life, and high content of fat, protein, calcium, and phosphorus and is more compact and has a longer shelf life than milk. The origins of cheese and cheesemaking date back to around 8000 BCE when sheep were first domesticated. In archaeological records, the earliest evidence of cheesemaking can be traced to 5500 BCE and what is now Kuyavia, Poland, where strainers coated with milk-fat molecules have been found. From Pasta to Garlic Potatoes, 4 Recipes To Enjoy With Goat Cheese.

In the cheesemaking process, milk is usually acidified, and either the enzymes of rennet or bacterial enzymes with similar activity are added to cause the casein to coagulate. The solid curds are then separated from the liquid whey and pressed into finished cheese. On National Cheese Day, cheese lovers across the US can enjoy their favourite varieties and try new types of cheese. So on this National Cheese Day 2023, go and indulge in some cheese and celebrate the day with your family and friends!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).