Goats Cheese Day is observed every year on June 25. It is a day to celebrate the wonders and benefits of distinctively acidic and tangy goat’s cheese. Goat cheese is a very popular form of cheese consumed across the world. From Feta cheese to halloumi, all are products of goat cheese. Goat’s Cheese Day was initiated in 1988 by the American cheese society and French goat cheese producer Bongrain to help raise awareness about the advantages of consuming goat cheese as its health benefits and distinctive flavour. As you celebrate Goat’s Cheese Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated 4 recipes that you must try with goat cheese on this day. Is Cheese Good For You? 5 Health Benefits You Didn’t Know About

Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta

Pasta is loved by kids as well as adults. This recipe gives you delicious creamy goat cheese pasta without using cream. It is a very simple dish to make using homemade pesto. You can use fresh basil if you have it otherwise can also make it with store-bought pesto.

Spinach and Goat Cheese Frittata

This recipe will be loved by all health-conscious fitness lovers as it is keto and low in carbs. It is simple to make and incredibly delicious. This recipe is gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, vegetarian and super healthy.

Goat Cheese Risotto

A simple risotto recipe with a twist in the classic dish using smoky pancetta, sweet peas and gorgeous crumbly goat’s cheese is all you need to celebrate the Goat’s Cheese Day 2022. It's time to get cooking and enjoy this yummy risotto.

Goat Cheese and Garlic Potatoes

Goat Cheese and Garlic potatoes are extremely easy and delicious to celebrate any occasion. Goat’s Cheese Day is one such time when you can enjoy this scrumptious recipe sitting at your home.

Goat’s Cheese originated in 5000 B.C in ancient Greece and is used in many different forms since then. It adds a unique taste to any and every dish. Celebrate the Goat’s Cheese Day with our above-mentioned recipes and enjoy it with your family and friends.

Wishing everyone Happy Goat’s Cheese Day 2022!

