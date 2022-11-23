Every year, come November end, many in the United States prep for the beginning of the holiday season. For some, it begins with the celebration of Thanksgiving — a day focused on spending time with family and indulging in some delicious treats. However, the history of Thanksgiving is far from the rosy and heart-warming traditions that surround the celebration. To remind people of this dark history and highlight the struggles and challenges of the Native Americans in the United States, Thanksgiving Day also marks the National Day of Mourning. Since Thanksgiving 2022 will be celebrated on November 24, this will also mark National Day of Mourning 2022. As we inch closer to this observance, and the undoubted gatherings of Thanksgiving (or what it means for the new-age American), here is everything you need to know about National Day of Mourning, the history of Thanksgiving, the significance of marking Unthanksgiving Day and more.

Every year, the last Thursday in the month of November is celebrated as Thanksgiving. This is therefore the day of National Day of Mourning. The National Day of Mourning 2022 falls on November 24. The main motto of this annual demonstration is to raise awareness about the real story behind Thanksgiving, the atrocities and pain that Native Americans in the United States faced and the challenges they continue to battle even today. The various myths about the Thanksgiving celebration are dispelled by people with the help of the National Day of Mourning. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

History of National Day of Mourning

The first National Day of Mourning was observed in 1970. Frank "Wamsutta" James was invited by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to speak at the Massachusetts Thanksgiving Day celebration commemorating the 350th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower. However, when the event organisers vetted James’s speech material, they rescinded the invitation. This led James to deliver his speech on Cole's Hill in Plymouth, Massachusetts next to a statue of Ousamequin, where he described the Native American perspectives on the Thanksgiving celebrations. Following this, a gathering began to form every year, organised by the United American Indians of New England (UAINE).

National Day of Mourning vs Unthanksgiving Day

While National Day of Mourning raises awareness about the struggles of Native Americans across the country, the main event of National Day of Mourning is organised at Cole’s Hill. Meanwhile, people in San Francisco Bay honour the indigenous peoples of the Americas and promote their rights on the same day by observing Unthanksgiving Day or The Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Ceremony. The Alcatraz ceremony, organised by the International Indian Treaty Council, has been held annually since 1975 to commemorate the protest event of 1969, where the Alcatraz-Red Power Movement (ARPM) occupied the island.

While the celebration of Thanksgiving in today’s day and age revolves around sharing a hearty meal with family and friends, the origin of this observance comes from the narrative that the Native Americans or pilgrims happily invited the invaders of their land and shared a meal with them. However, the reality of this day is that many tribes faced a lot of violence and loss during this time. And while we can still choose to take a day out to spend with family, share a meal and be thankful for what we have, remembering and spreading the reality of history is also important.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).