National Entrepreneurship Week is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) during the third week of February. This year, National Entrepreneurship Week 2025 will begin on February 15 and continue till February 22. This week is dedicated to recognising the contributions of entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses while promoting innovation, economic growth, and business development.

The day is also known as NatlEshipWeek, an event dedicated to empowering entrepreneurship across the United States. In this article, let's know more about the National Entrepreneurship Week 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

National Entrepreneurship Week 2025 Start and End Dates

National Entrepreneurship Week 2025 is from February 15 to February 22.

National Entrepreneurship Week History

National Entrepreneurship Week is a non-partisan, congressionally chartered initiative founded in 2006 that takes place the third week of February annually. Serial entrepreneur Joe Kapp had a vision of relaunching National Entrepreneurship Week as NatlEshipWeek in 2017. The week, designated by an act of Congress in 2006 with support from the Kauffman Foundation and EntreEd, had long become dormant.

Kapp shared his vision with entrepreneurship educator Amber Ravenscroft who quickly joined the effort to help grow manage, and co-chair the annual week-long event. Hence, the annual initiative was relaunched in 2017 as NatlEshipWeek to bring together a network of partners from Maui to Miami to educate, engage, and build equitable access to America's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.

National Entrepreneurship Week Significance

National Entrepreneurship Week is an important event in the US that democratises entrepreneurship by empowering all voices of entrepreneurship across the country through education, connection, and collaboration. The week-long event envisions a national entrepreneurship ecosystem that is as diverse and rich as its citizens.

