Every year, National Mother-in-Law Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in October to appreciated and honour the second mom people get in life aka mothers-in-law that special woman who brought your SOS into this world. On this day you express gratitude to the mother of your better half and let them know how much their support matters to you. With spirits similar to Mother’s Day in May, National Mother-in-Law Day celebrates the moms of your partner. On this day many people choose to buy National Mother-in-Law Day gifts, from handwriting bracelets to speakers, you can check out some cool gifts ideas to impress your moms!

If you have a mother-in-law you know how much she means to you. Even though you have been through a roller coaster ride, you know she is special. Regardless of how smoothly you may have developed a relationship with your mother-in-law, on this day, you must tell her how important she is. Also, if you are looking for Mother-in-Law Day Photos, Wishes, National Mother-in-Law Day Greetings, National Mother-in-Law Day HD Images, National Mother-in-Law Day Messages, National Mother-in-Law Day Photos, National Mother-in-Law Day Wishes, we have your back.

National Mother-in-Law Day History & Significance

The day began to be celebrated when Gene Howe, the editor of a local Amarillo newspaper started off dedicating a day to honour of mothers-in-law. all around the world. The day was deemed to be very similar to Mother’s Day except for the mothers of partners and SOS. The history of the first observance of this day dates back to March 5, 1934, in Amarillo, Texas when the day began to be celebrated just like Mother's Day. In later years, the Mother-in-Law Day Committee developed and selected honorees each year. Then in the 1970s, the American Society of Florists proclaimed the last Sunday in October to be National Mother-In-Law-Day. The date has been observed since.

The day honours all that mothers-in-law who have supported their children’s families through every thick and thin just like your own mother. You must celebrate all kinds of moms-in-law. Whether you a new relationship or a more mature one, the mother-in-law is a vital part of the family and your circle is incomplete without them. So go ahead and show them that you value them and that they make your world a little better.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).