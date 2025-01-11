National Road Safety Week in India is annually observed from January 11 to 17 to promote road safety measures among people and educate them about traffic rules to prevent road accidents. The government of India organises various events to create awareness about road safety, reduce road accidents, and encourage adherence to traffic rules. The week-long campaign is observed across the country, with participation from government agencies, NGOs, schools, colleges, and the general public. National Road Safety Week 2025 Messages, Slogans and HD Images.

As per records, approximately 328 lives are lost daily, much of which could have been prevented with timely rescue and intervention. Despite the innumerable road safety campaigns and awareness drives, many accident- related deaths are recorded across the country. In this article, let’s know more about National Road Safety Week 2025 dates in India, theme and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

National Road Safety Week 2025 Dates and Theme

National Road Safety Week 2025 starts from January 11 and continues till January 17. The theme for National Road Safety Week 2025 is "Be a Road Safety Hero."

National Road Safety Week Significance

National Road Safety Week in India is an excellent opportunity to educate people about following the traffic rules which would help in minimising road accidents and fatalities. The day also promotes the use of helmets, seat belts, and other safety measures and raises awareness about the dangers of rash driving and drunk driving.

Knowing that road accidents as a leading cause of death in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India has called for a joint effort of the state and central government to facilitate the improvement of road and safety infrastructure and to reduce casualties and mortality.

